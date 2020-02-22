Jets acquire Winnipeg native Eakin from Knights

Winnipeg native Cody Eakin is coming home. The Jets acquired Eakin from the Vegas Golden Knights for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the NHL announced Friday.

The draft pick would be elevated to a third-round selection should the Jets either qualify for the postseason or re-sign the center to a new contract by July 5. Eakin, who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, has collected four goals, six assists and 16 penalty minutes in 41 games this season.

The 28-year-old Eakin has recorded 102 goals, 130 assists and 242 penalty minutes in 578 career NHL games with the Washington Capitals, Dallas Stars and Golden Knights. He was selected by the Capitals in the third round of the 2009 NHL Draft.

