NFL notebook: NFLPA delays vote on CBA

  Reuters
  New York
  Updated: 22-02-2020 08:36 IST
  • Created: 22-02-2020 08:32 IST
Player representatives from the NFL Players Association delayed a vote on a proposed collective bargaining agreement Friday after the union's executive committee voted against recommending the deal on the table. Citing a source, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that the NFL and NFLPA will meet Tuesday at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. A vote by the NFLPA board of player representatives could take place either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, he said, adding that it would still require a vote of all players afterward on the proposal.

The NFLPA executive committee on Friday voted 6-5 against recommending the proposed collective bargaining agreement. The executive committee's vote serves as a recommendation, and the proposed CBA now goes to the 32 player representatives. That group was expected to vote on Friday but the NFLPA said it didn't occur.

--Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has turned down a chance to interview for the head coaching job at Colorado, according to multiple reports. ESPN's Adam Schefter said Bieniemy "withdrew his name from any consideration" as he is projected to be a top candidate for NFL head-coaching positions that could open up later in 2020. The news originally was reported by Mike Klis of Denver-based 9NEWS.

--The Chicago Bears released cornerback Prince Amukamara and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel. Per multiple media outlets, the two moves free up $13.5 million in 2020 cap space.

Fellow cornerbacks Kevin Toliver and Duke Shelley likely will vie for the starting job next season. --The New England Patriots are adding former Alabama assistant Joe Houston to their staff as an assistant special teams coach, according to multiple reports.

According to a report by Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman, Houston "is a fast-riser in the coaching world" and will fill the position left by former special teams coordinator Joe Judge, who took the head coaching job with the New York Giants. Houston, who was the starting kicker at USC in 2010, was a special teams analyst for the Alabama Crimson Tide last season.

--The Detroit Lions will release veteran defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison this week, according to multiple reports. Harrison, 31, signed a one-year contract extension with Detroit worth $11.25 million just six months ago, but he hinted at retirement in December after the Lions finished the season with an abysmal 3-12-1 record.

Harrison struggled through groin and knee injuries last season and recorded 49 tackles, the lowest total since his rookie season in 2012. The Lions will clear nearly $7 million in cap space with the move, and Harrison will be free to sign with any team following his release.

