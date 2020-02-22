Triathlon Asian Cup to be held in Chennai on Feb 23 � �

The NTT Chennai ASTC Triathlon Asian Cup to be held here on Sunday will see over 100

triathletes taking part, organisers said. The Tamil Nadu Triathlon Association under the aegis of

Indian Triathlon Federation will organise the event, which is returning to India and to Chennai after over 20 years.

Over 100 participants (70 men and 30 women), including 30 triathletes from countries like France, Luxembourg, Serbia,

Hong Kong, Japan, Kazakhstan, Chile, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Korea, Poland, Ukraine, the

Philippines, Nepal and Romania are expected to take part. Simultaneously, the Senior National Championship will

also be held, Indian Triathlon Federation CEO N Ramachandran said here.

Around 70 participants from various Indian states will be participating in the event.

There is thus an opportunity for an Indian to win two medals, in the Asian event and in the national championship.

The competition will commence at 6.15 am and conclude by 10 am.

An Olympic and Asian Games discipline, triathlon is a combination of three sports (Swimming 1.5 km), cycling (40 km)

and road running (10 km) one after the other.

