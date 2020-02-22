Left Menu
Aditi shoots 69, rises to 24th; Tvesa, Diksha 43rd in Bonville

  Bonville
  Updated: 22-02-2020 13:03 IST
  Created: 22-02-2020 12:26 IST
Aditi shoots 69, rises to 24th; Tvesa, Diksha 43rd in Bonville
India's Aditi Ashok seemed to have found her touch back as she shot a three-under 69 in the third round to lie tied 24th at the Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic here on Saturday. Aditi, who has three wins on the Ladies European Tour, but now plays mostly on the LPGA Tour, followed up her 69-75 of first two days with a 69 that brings her back to three-under at 213.

Tvesa Malik (74) and Diksha Dagar (71), the other two Indians to make the cut, were both T-43 at even par 216 for 54 holes. New South Wales amateur Stephanie Kyriacou moved into a two shot lead at 15-under-par heading into the final round at Bonville Golf Resort.

The 19-year-old from Sydney shot nine-under 63 to reach 15-under 201, as overnight leader Lauren Stephenson of the US and Korea's Ayeon Cho -- both scored 73 each. Stephenson is now 13-under 203, while Ayeon is 12-under 204.

Aditi birdied 10th, 12th and 14th holes to get to three-under in six holes. She bogeyed 16th but got that shot back on seventh and finished at three-under. Tvesa opened with a bogey but birdied the eighth to even out. However, she ran into a series of bogeys on ninth, 11th, 12th and 13th to lose her momentum. She birdied 15th and 18th, but in between, bogeyed the 16th to end the day at 74.

Diksha started with a bogey on ninth and was still one-over with two holes to play and she closed that with birdies to ended one-under 71. After rounds of 69, 63 and 69, Kyriacou has an incredible chance to win the tournament, which would give her the opportunity to take up a winner's category of membership on the LET.

Stephenson, 22, missed two putts from inside three feet on a day when her putter turned cool and signed for 73. Cho sits in third on 12-under-par and Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh compiled a 67 to get into fourth on 11-under-par.

Anne van Dam climbed into fifth place with a 68, while 16-year-old rookie Pia Babnik, who is making her professional debut, climbed into a tie for sixth alongside Lina Boqvist at nine-under, to sit six strokes back from the lead.

