Left Menu
Development News Edition

Win against formidable Australia will give India huge confidence going ahead: Mithali

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 12:40 IST
Win against formidable Australia will give India huge confidence going ahead: Mithali
India skipper Mithali Raj Image Credit: ANI

India's demolition of a formidable Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup opener will give them a huge boost going forward, said star batswoman Mithali Raj, who also lauded leggie, Poonam Yadav, for her magical performance. Poonam took four for 19 to help India complete a 17-run victory against defending champions Australia on Friday.

"Everyone has been talking about how much batting depth Australia have, yet they couldn't chase 132," Raj, a former India Test and ODI captain, said in an ICC release. "India will take so much confidence from that victory, but this World Cup is still very open. The match between Australia and India proved how competitive the tournament will be. It proves it does not matter where you stand in the ICC rankings.

"We will be seeing more of the same drama yet. This victory proves every team has a chance," said Raj, who has retired from T20 cricket. The 37-year-old veteran batswoman said "the opening match definitely lived up to the hype of the tournament".

"It was a whirlwind. There were so many ups and downs. It was a great start to the tournament not only because India beat the defending champions on home soil, but also because of how the game progressed altogether. "At no point could you say it was going in one side's favour. First we saw our early wickets fall, then we recovered and Australia had to chase 132 before their middle-order collapsed. India and Australia both took the game their own way at different points which made it fascinating for spectators to watch."

Raj said Poonam's spell was the turning point. "She's been one of the main spinners for India for quite some time now, and her style worked again. Getting their (Australia's) middle-order out really titled the match towards India, she was brilliant.

"Although we recovered our innings through Deepti Sharma and her partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues, it was Poonam's flurry of wickets against Australia's megastars, which completely changed the game," Raj said. Raj also praised 16-year-old Shafali Verma for scoring 29 off 15 on her World Cup debut.

"Shafali Verma impressed me too on her debut. She gave India's middle order the cushioning they needed to regain momentum. Verma has stuck with stroke play that she demonstrated in the tri-series," she said. "I think she should be given that free range in the first six overs because when you're playing a top team, the runs in the first six overs are so important. It was great to be 40 up after just a few overs thanks to her contribution — Australia couldn't replicate that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Pant run-out was crucial, says Southee

The run-out of aggressive wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant early on the second day of the test between New Zealand and India was probably crucial in the hosts ensuring they took a small lead into day three, pace bowler Tim Southee said on Saturday...

Team of 'Thappad' support campaign against on-screen gender-based violence

The team of Thappad, including lead actor Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha, have extended their support to a petition asking for disclaimers to be added in films that showcase domestic violence. The petition started by Mahika Banerj...

UPDATE 1-Togo votes as Gnassingbe seeks to extend dynasty's half-century rule

Polling stations opened in Togo on Saturday for a presidential election expected to extend incumbent Faure Gnassingbes 15-year hold on power, and his familys rule of more than half a century. Many people in the West African country of aroun...

Congress had many opportunities to abrogate Article 370 but didn't dare: Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday said that the Congress party had several opportunities to Abrogate Article 370, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, but added that it didnt dare to do it. Congress g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020