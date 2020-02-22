Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: Doncic, Kleber carry Mavs past Magic

Luka Doncic scored 33 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out eight assists, Maxi Kleber scored a career-high 26 points off the bench, and the Dallas Mavericks held off the host Orlando Magic 122-106 on Friday. Kleber did much of his damage in the fourth quarter, hitting 3 of 4 3-point attempts and scoring 12 points in the frame. His effort ignited a critical final 12 minutes for the Mavericks, who were dominant in the opening and closing periods. Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch

On the eve of their highly-anticipated rematch both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder tipped the scales heavier than they were in their first fight, with Fury coming in at a stunning 273 pounds and the American at a career-high 231 pounds. Fury will be 16.5 pounds heavier than he was in their Dec. 2018 meeting, which ended in a draw, when he enters the ring at the MGM Grand on Saturday. Halep, Rybakina reach Dubai title match

Top-seeded Simona Halep rolled past Jennifer Brady 6-2, 6-0 on Friday to reach the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Halep had 16 winners against just eight unforced errors while knocking off Brady in 62 minutes. The Romanian will face red-hot Elena Rybakina in the title match after the Kazakhstani beat Croatia's Petra Martic 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) in the other semifinal. NHL roundup: After slow start, Bruins top Flames

Patrice Bergeron scored twice and Brad Marchand got the game-winner as the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Friday for their fifth consecutive victory. Calgary jumped to a 3-1 lead through the first 3:23, but the Bruins became just the seventh team in NHL history (regular season and postseason) to win despite allowing three goals in the first four minutes of a game. NFL notebook: NFLPA delays vote on CBA

Player representatives from the NFL Players Association delayed a vote on a proposed collective bargaining agreement Friday after the union's executive committee voted against recommending the deal on the table. Citing a source, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that the NFL and NFLPA will meet Tuesday at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. A vote by the NFLPA board of player representatives could take place either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, he said, adding that it would still require a vote of all players afterward on the proposal. Joyous DeChambeau halfway leader at WGC-Mexico Championship

American Bryson DeChambeau was giddy with joy after charging into a one-stroke lead in the second round at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Friday as overnight pacesetter Rory McIlroy's title bid stalled. Physics major DeChambeau solved the high altitude puzzle, putting with precision and making seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch en route to an eight-under-par 63 in ideal conditions at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City. Venezuela's Rojas sets world indoor triple jump record

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas broke the 16-year-old world indoor triple jump record when she bounded 15.43 metres at the Madrid World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting on Friday. The twice world champion set the mark with her final jump, adding seven centimetres to Russian Tatyana Lebedeva's record which had stood since 2004. NFL: Players decide not to vote on owners' proposed new labor deal

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) board of representatives decided against holding a vote on the owners' proposed terms of a new collective bargaining agreement on Friday after its executive committee recommended they reject the deal. The decision came a day after owners approved a potential new deal that, among other things, would give the NFL the option to expand to a 17-game schedule, increase players' revenue share and increase the playoff field to 14 teams from 12. Pilot in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash counseled by FAA after 2015 incident

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) faulted the pilot of the helicopter that crashed in January killing basketball great Kobe Bryant and eight others for violating flight rules in a 2015 incident. The FAA said Ara Zobayan was piloting an AS350 helicopter in May 2015 when he violated rules governing the airspace around Los Angeles International Airport. Lakers game postponed due to Bryant's death rescheduled for April 9

The Los Angeles Lakers Jan. 28 game against the LA Clippers, which was postponed when Lakers great Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident last month, has been rescheduled for April 9, the NBA said on Friday. Bryant was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others when the luxury helicopter they were traveling in slammed into a hillside in foggy weather near Los Angeles.

