Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat in complete command against Goa

  • PTI
  • |
  • Valsad
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 17:56 IST
Gujarat in complete command against Goa
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

Medium-pacer Chintan Gaja grabbed a five-wicket haul before Gujarat stretched their overall lead to a mammoth 587 runs against Goa in their Ranji Trophy quarter-final here on Saturday. Riding centuries by skipper Parthiv Patel and Roosh Kalaria, Gujarat had posted a mammoth 602/8 in their first innings at the Sardar Patel Stadium.

The hosts had sent back both the Goa openers on day two itself. On the third day, led by the 25-year-old Gaja (5-19), Gujarat came up with a clinical performance to bowl out Goa for a meager 173 in 57.5 overs. However, skipper Parthiv Patel decided not to enforce the follow-on and at stumps, Gujarat had an overall lead of 587 runs.

With two days to go, Goa would need nothing short of a miracle to escape humiliation. Goa's overnight batsmen Smit Patel (31) and skipper Amit Verma (56) failed to convert their starts.

First, Gaja trapped Patel in front of the wicket and then Verma offered a simple catch to Axar Patel off Roosh Kalaria, as Goa slumped to 104/4. Goa suffered a middle-order collapse and was tottering at 137/7, with three wickets falling at the same score.

Gaja and Arzan Nagwaswalla (2-51) then rattled the lower-order as none of Goa batsmen showed any fight. Kalaria (2-47) also played his part to perfection, while Siddharth Desai (1-8) grabbed a wicket.

During the Goa innings, Parthiv became the fifth keeper to enter the 300-dismissal club in Ranji Trophy, joining Naman Ojha (351), Vinayak Samant (335), Mahesh Rawat (313) and Pinal Shah (311). In the second innings, Gujarat openers Samit Gohel (70 not out) and Priyank Panchal (37) added 72 for the first wicket as their lead swelled beyond 500.

Gohel and Bhargav Merai (49 not out) kept attacking the Goa bowlers and at stumps, the hosts were comfortably placed at 158/1, a staggering overall lead of 587 runs. Brief Scores: Gujarat 602/8 declared and 158/1 (Samit Gohel 70 not out, Suyash Prabhudessai 1-32) vs Goa 173 (Amit Verma 56, Chintan Gaja 5-19)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Convicts misleading courts, but we're sure they will be hanged on March 3: Nirbhaya's mother

Nirbhayas mother Asha Devi on Saturday said that the convicts in her daughters gang-rape and murder case are misleading the courts and using tactics to delay their execution. She expressed confidence that the convicts will be hanged on Marc...

Sonia Gandhi appoints three as members to Advisory Council to UP Gen Secy

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday approved appointed three party functionaries as members of the Advisory Council to the general secretary of All India Congress Committee AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. The three Congress...

Cleaning Yamuna, ending water pollution priorities: Delhi environment minister

Cleaning the Yamuna and eradicating water pollution in Delhi in the next five years are the priorities of the Delhi government, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday. After these two, the Delhi government will also work on riverfr...

Trump visit: Arrive at Ahd airport 3 hrs ahead of departure

In view of US President Donald Trumps visit to Ahmedabad on February 24, authorities at the international airport here issued an advisory asking those catching flights on that day to arrive three hours ahead of the scheduled departure, and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020