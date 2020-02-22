Satyawart Kadian, Gaurav Baliyan settle for silver in Asian Wrestling Championships
Indian grapplers Satyawart Kadian, and Gaurav Baliyan have settled for silver after losing their respective games in the Asian Wrestling Championships on Saturday.
Indian grapplers Satyawart Kadian, and Gaurav Baliyan have settled for silver after losing their respective games in the Asian Wrestling Championships on Saturday. In the 97kg category, Kadian lost to Iran's Mojtaba Mohammadshafie Goliej 10-0 in the final. The Iranian opponent had the upper hand in the match and clinched the gold medal.
In 79 kg category, Baliyan faced a defeat at the hands of Kyrgyzstan's Arsalan Budazhapov 5-7 in the closely fought bout. With the win, Budazhapov bagged the gold medal while Balyan settles for silver. While in the 70kg category, Naveen conceded a 12-1 defeat to Uzbekistan's Meirzhan Ashirov in the bronze medal match. (ANI)
