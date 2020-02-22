Indians' Carrasco day-to-day with mild hip flexor strain

Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco is considered day-to-day after being diagnosed with a mild strain of his right hip flexor, the team announced. Carrasco felt discomfort while performing squats in the weight room during spring training. He underwent an MRI on Thursday.

"He's much improved, much improved," Indians manager Terry Francona said, per Cleveland.com. "I think we felt this was about the best news you could get with the results. He's moving around. He'll even get on the bike. He'll graduate to (throwing) weighted balls and stuff very soon." The news on Carrasco is construed as positive for a rotation that already is in flux.

Right-hander Mike Clevinger is sidelined until at least mid-April after undergoing knee surgery last week, and the Indians traded two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers in the offseason. Starter Trevor Bauer also was shipped to the Cincinnati Reds at the trade deadline last July. Carrasco missed three months last year while being treated for chronic myeloid leukemia. He returned late in the season in a limited relief role, and in September was 2-1 with one save and a 6.60 ERA in 15 innings pitched. On the year, he was 6-7 with a 5.29 ERA.

Carrasco, who turns 33 next month, has spent all 10 of his major league seasons in Cleveland. --Field Level Media

