Tennis-Nishioka rallies to upset Humbert in Florida semi-final
Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka fought back from a sluggish start to overpower sixth-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert in a rain-interrupted semi-final at the Delray Beach Open in Florida on Saturday. After winning only one game in the opening set, the unseeded Nishioka closed out the deciding third set without dropping a game in winning 1-6 6-4 6-0 in the battle of the two lefties.
Nishioka clinched the victory with his second match point when Humbert fired a forehand wide. It was the third time this week he has won from a set down. Nishioka will go for his second ATP Tour victory on Sunday when he faces the winner of Saturday's late semi-final between second-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada and American fourth seed Reilly Opelka.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Snake orgy prompts partial closure of Florida city park
Tennis-Norwegian Ruud claims first ATP Tour title with Argentina win
Trump expected to raise USD 10 million during Florida stop
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Norwegian Ruud claims first ATP Tour title with Argentina win
Divij-Artem enter quarterfinals of Delray Beach Open