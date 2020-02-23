Maple Leafs acquire Salomaki from Predators

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forward Miikka Salomaki from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Ben Harpur on Saturday night. Salomaki, 26, tallied one goal in five games with the Predators this season. He spent parts of six seasons with Nashville, notching a total of 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 167 games.

Harpur, 25, has not appeared in an NHL game this season. He spent parts of four seasons with the Ottawa Senators from 2015-19, posting seven points (one goal, six assists) in 103 games.

