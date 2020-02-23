Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Thiem falls to Italian qualifier Mager in Rio quarter-finals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rio De Janeiro
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 10:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 10:24 IST
Dominic Thiem playing a shot. Image Credit: ANI

Top seed Dominic Thiem missed a chance to pass Roger Federer and become the world's third-ranked player when he was knocked out of the Rio Open by Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager in a rain-delayed quarter-final match on Saturday.

Mager, 25, completed the victory 7-6(4) 7-5 after leading 2-1 in the second set when play was halted on Friday. "It's unbelievable," the Italian said. "For me, it was a dream only to play with him. Now that I beat him, it is a dream. He is a great, unbelievable player… I am very emotional."

The tournament was Thiem's first since reaching the Australian Open final last month. Mager held his opening three service games to serve for the match at 5-4. But after dropping serve to Austrian Thiem, he landed back-to-back winners and on his first match point fired an ace out wide to complete the win.

Both semi-finals were suspended because of rain on Saturday and will be completed on Sunday. Mager led Hungary's Attila Balazs 7-6(4) 3-3 and Cristian Garin of Chile was in front of Croatia's Borna Coric 6-4 4-4.

