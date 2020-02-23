Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zamboni driver helps Hurricanes win as emergency goalie

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 10:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 10:49 IST
Zamboni driver helps Hurricanes win as emergency goalie
Image Credit: Twitter (@Canes)

The Carolina Hurricanes were forced to use an emergency goaltender after injuries sidelined starter James Reimer and backup Petr Mrazek during the first two periods of Saturday night's game against the host Toronto Maple Leafs. Forty-two-year-old Dave Ayres, who is a Zamboni operator for the AHL's Toronto Marlies, took over as the Hurricanes' emergency goaltender and wound up getting the win in net, as Carolina won 6-3.

"It was awesome, I had the time of my life out there," Ayres said on the CBC Sports broadcast afterward. Ayres entered with the Hurricanes leading 3-1, and Teuvo Teravainen pushed it to 4-1 with a goal at 13:17 of the second period. But the Maple Leafs quickly took advantage of the unlikely netminder with two goals on two shots in a span of 1:34, trimming the Hurricanes' lead to 4-3.

Carolina then took control in the third, scoring twice in the first four minutes. Ayres was perfect the rest of the way, making a total of eight saves, including seven in the third period. "Obviously that second period was a little shaky, but I told the boys in the dressing room once we come out for the third, I'll be settled down and ready to win this one," Ayres said.

Per league rules, Ayres was available to play for either team as a third option in net and was paid $500. He changed into a Hurricanes sweater, but other gear, such as his goalie mask and pads, included Maple Leafs and Marlies logos. He was allowed to keep the Hurricanes jersey. Reimer was knocked into his own net about three minutes before his exit, which came at 6:10 of the first period, but he initially remained in the game. During the collision, a teammate inadvertently crashed into Reimer's left side near his hip. It was called a lower-body injury.

Mrazek, who replaced Reimer in net, was injured at 11:19 of the second period when Kyle Clifford charged him as the goaltender came way out to the top of the right circle to clear a puck. Clifford was given a minor penalty, and Mrazek left with an upper-body injury after he appeared to have his head hit. Ayres' surprise appearance conjured memories of another emergency goaltender, Scott Foster, a full-time accountant who stepped in to play for the Chicago Blackhawks on March 29, 2018. Foster, then 36 years old, stopped all seven shots he faced against the Winnipeg Jets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK PM Johnson's Brexit team seeks to evade Irish Sea checks on goods - Sunday Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Brexit team has been ordered to come up with plans to get around the Northern Ireland protocol in the Brexit withdrawal agreement, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.Officials in Taskforce Europe, whic...

Collective submergence of individual egos, ambitions key to Congress revival: Jairam Ramesh

Amid the ongoing bickering in the Congress post its dismal performance in the Delhi Assembly polls, its senior leader Jairam Ramesh said collective submergence of individual egos and ambitions was the need of the hour to revive the party. I...

Avalanche get by Kings in shootout

Joonas Donskoi scored the lone goal in a shootout on a night goalie Pavel Francouz needed just 20 saves as the Colorado Avalanche rallied for a 2-1 victory Saturday over the Los Angeles Kings. Ryan Graves scored a second-period goal as the ...

Surging Rangers edge Sharks behind rookie goalie

Rookie Igor Shesterkin made 44 saves, Jesper Fast scored twice and the New York Rangers continued their surge with a 3-2 victory over the visiting San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Shesterkin made 21 saves in the opening 20 minutes, when t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020