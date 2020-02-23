Left Menu
Development News Edition

Setting target is still far away, we have to bat out Day 4 first session: Ashwin

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 14:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 14:51 IST
Setting target is still far away, we have to bat out Day 4 first session: Ashwin

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels that setting a target is still some distance away in the first Test as Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari will need to bat out the first session on the fourth day on a helpful track against an incisive New Zealand attack. India ended the third day at 144 for 4 in their second innings and still trail New Zealand's first innings score by 39 runs.

"They are bowling lovely lengths and incisive in second innings even when the pitch is not the same as first day. They have made it hard for us and like the Test has just begun for us. They have bowled 65 overs and we have to see how they wake up and we have to bat another session in morning,” Ashwin said at the press conference. Asked what kind of total can be defended in the fourth innings, Ashwin remained non-committal.

"I know to keep it simple and say this is defendable and this is not, (it) is pretty much how you would want me to present it, but it's too much -- like six sessions to go and we are not even at a stage where we can say what is a good score to defend." But something nearer New Zealand's first innings total of 348 could mean that India can have an opportunity.

"But that is very far away and we have to take every ball at a time to be honest, because there is still enough in the surface. We are not yet in a stage from our perspective where we can look at it very far. "We will have to take it per session, per hour, however small a target we can set, the better it is for us. They (Rahane and Vihari) batted very well. It is important to stay in the moment and continue the way they are batting. They are set, they know what the wicket is like," he said, trying to put up a brave front.

While Mayank Agarwal was the only batsman who mixed caution with aggression, Ashwin did not want to compare individual styles of batting. Cheteshwar Pujara's 11 off 81 balls did hamper the momentum as India went into a shell. But Ashwin did not take any names.

"It's a fine line and you don't really know when to attack and defend and can get really caught in between both situations. Mayank has been in rich vein of form and it matters. He has had the continuity as he had played India A games and ODIs. The bat flow is very beautiful on the ball and all these things do make a difference. "I think everybody is sticking to their game plans that has given them rewards over the years. To really ask them to see someone else and copy them is not the right thing to do," said Ashwin who took 3 wickets for 99 runs in the New Zealand innings.

Asked about the failure of the Indian top-order in both innings, Ashwin attributed it to the underlying moisture that got retained. "There is enough in the surface. It was very moist on first day and they had watered it considerably and when it rained, they did not cover it quickly, so the dent created on grass did not let us play our shots," said Ashwin.

The New Zealand tailenders added more than hundred runs but Ashwin said the concept of tail-enders is no longer there. "Sometimes we say we need to bowl out teams quicker. I'am not saying we should not, but batsmen don't get out anymore. Lower order batters put a price on their wicket. Jamieson has got a couple of first-class hundreds and Ajaz and Boult batted really well.

"Credit should be given where it is due. They really understand conditions well and used it to their advantage. They tried hitting it with the breeze. That's something we can quickly learn from them," he signed off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

3 foreigners arrested, heroin worth Rs 60 cr seized

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested three foreigners with heroin worth Rs 60 crore, officials said on Sunday. While two women from Mozambique were nabbed after they landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport allegedly with 10 kg he...

S Korea on virus 'high' alert, Italy and Iran take drastic steps

Eds Recasts with South Korea raising its alert CodognoShanghai, Feb 23 AFP South Korea went on high alert Sunday following a sharp jump in coronavirus cases, and Italy and Iran took their own drastic containment steps as an epidemic that ...

CONVID 19: Airports to screen passengers from 4 more countries

Aviation regulator DGCA has ordered screening of passengers from four more countries -- Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia, as part of efforts to prevent spreading of coronavirus. Now, fliers from as many as 10 countries would be screen...

RattanIndia seeks Rs 500cr from lenders to restart Nashik plant

RattanIndia Power is looking to raise Rs 500 crore working capital from its existing lenders to resume 1,350-mw Sinnar thermal plant in Nashik, even as its creditors are working on a resolution plan for the debt-laden company. The company i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020