Hearn wants Joshua-Fury all-British showdown this year

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 20:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 20:04 IST
London, Feb 23 (AFP) Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn wants a blockbuster all-British heavyweight unification fight with Tyson Fury this year after Fury battered Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas to become a two-time world champion. Fury brought Wilder's five-year reign as WBC heavyweight champion to a halt in seven rounds in their rematch on Saturday.

Fourteen months after their dramatic split-decision draw, Fury dominated the American -- who had blood dripping from his left ear and leaking from his mouth when referee Kenny Bayless called a halt as Wilder's corner threw in the towel. "The king has returned to the top of the throne," said Fury, who had dropped Wilder in the third and fifth rounds as he remained unbeaten while handing Wilder the first defeat of his career.

The question is, what happens next? Will there be a Wilder-Fury part three or a historic all-British meeting with Joshua? Fury and Hearn are both expecting Wilder, who has a re-match clause, to ask for a third fight but Hearn is impatient to stage "the biggest fight in the history of the sport". "No need for a third let's go straight to it in the summer!" tweeted the promoter.

Joshua holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles after winning his rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr last year and Hearn believes the two camps now have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to make a unification fight happen. "What a time for British boxing," Hearn said on TalkSport radio. "To have one world heavyweight champion would be great but to have two with all the belts, we will never see it again.

"I have said and I will make this clear, we have to make this fight happen. We will never get the chance for two Brits to fight for an undisputed heavyweight world championship. "I will promise you we will do everything we can to make this fight happen."

- Joshua eager for Fury fight -

=============================== Hearn said Joshua, 30, was eager to step into the ring with 31-year-old Fury and would not be daunted despite watching his demolition of Wilder.

"I have already spoken to AJ, he wants this fight," added Hearn. "He has zero fear of fighting Tyson Fury and he wants to be undisputed. "Every country in the world will try to get this fight -- for me it should happen in the UK. First things first, let's get the fight made."

Former British world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis, who was at the bout in Las Vegas, said Fury had "solved the puzzle that was Wilder". "Congrats to Tyson Fury on a huge win and bossing his way to the WBC & Ring Heavyweight straps," he tweeted.

"Once again you showed up big. @BronzeBomber (Deontay Wilder) keep your head up and learn from this." Britain's Frank Bruno, who won the WBC heavyweight title in 1995, tweeted: "So proud of what this man has achieved over the last few years. What an achievement.

Again, he goes to the lion's den, never ducks a man. I love that WBC belt and I love that Fury is the holder. Congratulations boss." British former world cruiserweight champion Glenn McCrory believes Fury is boxing his way towards being considered among the greatest of all time.

McCrory said on TalkSport: "A while ago I said, and I was laughed at, that in years to come Tyson Fury will be remembered in the same ilk as Muhammad Ali and he is on his way. "People said I was stupid, but there is nothing like the Gypsy King." (AFP)

ATK ATK

