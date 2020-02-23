Tennis-Opelka beats Raonic and will face Nishioka for Delray title
American Reilly Opelka surprised Canada's second-seeded Milos Raonic in their rain-delayed semi-final to set up a meeting with Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka for the Delray Beach Open title in Florida on Sunday.
Opelka, the fourth seed, came from behind to win 4-6 7-6(6) 6-3.
Nishioka had bested France's Ugo Humbert 1-6 6-4 6-0 on Saturday before rain washed out other matches at the Florida tournament. The final was being held later on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
