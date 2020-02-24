Mangiapane nets pair as Flames beat Red Wings

Andrew Mangiapane scored two goals, Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist and the Calgary Flames began a five-game road trip with a 4-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames while Noah Hanifin had two assists. David Rittich made 27 saves to pick up the victory.

Detroit scratched defenseman Mike Green and forward Andreas Athanasiou, both of whom are on the trading block. The NHL trade deadline is Monday. Facing the club with the NHL's worst record, the Flames never trailed.

Dylan Larkin scored both goals for Detroit, after having gone without a goal in the previous eight games. The Wings have lost six of their past seven games. Jonathan Bernier made 27 saves in a losing cause. The Flames pressured the Wings from the start and scored twice in the first eight-plus minutes. Gaudreau ripped a slap shot from the left circle at 6:46 to put the Flames on the board. His 16th goal was assisted by Hanifin and Monahan.

Calgary's top line produced another goal at 8:03 when Monahan scored in front. Elias Lindholm was credited with an assist after a Wings turnover in their own zone. Monahan's goal was his 19th this season. Larkin scored his 16th goal later in the period to make it 2-1. He got behind the defense after a lead pass from Brendan Perlini and beat Rittich on the glove side. Patrik Nemeth was credited with the second assist.

The second period was scoreless until the closing seconds. Hanifin flicked a shot from the left point that bounced off Mangiapane's skate and past Bernier to restore Calgary's two-goal advantage. After pulling Bernier, the Wings cut their deficit to one with two minutes to go when Larkin flicked a shot from the point that zipped through traffic and past Rittich.

Mangiapane scored an empty-netter to clinch Calgary's win. Calgary won the first meeting between the teams in October, 5-1, when five different Flames scored. Calgary was coming off a 4-3 loss to the team with the league's best record, Boston.

