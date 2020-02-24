Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gabriel Jesus anticipating 'good game' against Real Madrid

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus is anticipating a 'good game' against Real Madrid as both the clubs are gearing up to take on each other in Champions League.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Manchester
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 13:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 13:16 IST
Gabriel Jesus anticipating 'good game' against Real Madrid
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus is anticipating a 'good game' against Real Madrid as both the clubs are gearing up to take on each other in Champions League. "I think it's going to be a good game and atmosphere. It's an important game, that's the challenge, a game like that, all the players want to play this kind of game, so I think for Pep (Guardiola), it's going to be crazy to decide the line-up," the club's official website quoted Jesus as saying.

Manchester City will be entering the competition with confidence as they secured a 1-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League in their previous game. Despite the victory, Jesus admitted that the Leicester City clash was 'tough'.

"(Leicester) are a good team, a good club, they have a lot of quality, they play deep, (it was a) tough game and the atmosphere was so hot," he said. "It's a little bit the same I think (against Real Madrid), I have never been in the Bernabeu but I think the atmosphere is good so that's amazing for us to win here to get confidence for Wednesday," Jesus added.

Manchester City will compete against Real Madrid on February 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Indo-US relationship no longer just another partnership: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said ties between India and the US are no longer just another partnership but have touched far greater heights. Welcoming US President Donald Trump at the Namaste Trump event at Motera stadium here, he...

Michael B. Jordan will kill it as James Bond, says Billie Eilish

Grammy winning singer Billie Eilish has batted for Black Panther star Michael B Jordan as best suited actor to take forward the James Bond franchise. Fans have been vouching for stars such as Richard Madden, James Norton and Idris Elba to p...

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Fears grew on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak in China will grow into a pandemic with disruptive and deadly consequences for countries around the world, after sharp rises in infections in South Korea, Italy and Iran. The virus has kill...

Italy records fourth death from coronavirus; stock market slides

A fourth person infected with the coronavirus has died in Italy, officials said on Monday as the government struggled to contain an outbreak of the illness and financial markets slid on fears over the economic impact. More than 200 people h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020