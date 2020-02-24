Left Menu
Soccer-Talking points from the Serie A weekend

  Reuters
  • London
  Updated: 24-02-2020 14:53 IST
  • Created: 24-02-2020 14:51 IST
Talking-points from the Serie A weekend:

SERIE A UNCERTAINTY AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The Serie A season has been thrown into uncertainty amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in northern Italy, which led to the postponement of four matches at the weekend in Milan, Turin, Verona and Bergamo. Football and sporting authorities have said they were waiting for further guidance from the government before deciding on their next steps.

The Gazzetta dello Sport suggested that next Sunday's match between leaders Juventus and Inter Milan in Turin could be played behind closed doors. The government of the Friuli Venezia Giulia region has canceled all sporting events until March 1, meaning Saturday's match between Udinese and Fiorentina will also have to be postponed.

BOLOGNA STAGE ANOTHER FIGHTBACK

Bologna's stoppage-time equalizer in the draw against Udinese 1-1 furthered their reputation as Serie A's comeback team.

Sinisa Mihajlovic's side are 10th with 34 points -- a vast improvement on last season when they were battling relegation - and 15 of those have been won in matches where Bologna have come from behind. They hit back from 3-1 down to win 4-3 at Brescia, twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at Parma and again came from behind to beat Napoli 2-1 away.

They began this year by scoring in the fourth minute of stoppage time to hold Fiorentina 1-1, then came from behind to beat SPAL 3-1 and Brescia 2-1. Mihajlovic himself has remained in charge this season despite being diagnosed with leukemia in July.

ROMA FANS STILL ANGRY WITH KOLAROV

Aleksandar Kolarov's goal in AS Roma's 4-0 win over Lecce failed to placate fans at the Stadio Olimpico who greeted it with whistles and insults.

The Serbian's testy relationship with the supporters goes back to comments in November 2018 when he said that they "don't know anything about football". Tensions also rose this month when he confronted supporters who had been criticizing his performance in the game at home to Bologna.

