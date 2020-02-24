Left Menu
Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

  24-02-2020
Real Madrid suffered a double blow in their preparations for big matches against Manchester City and Barcelona, while Athletic Bilbao's woeful league form continues and Atletico Madrid look a rejuvenated side. Here are the talking points from this weekend's La Liga action.

HAZARDOUS WEEKEND FOR REAL Real Madrid got their biggest week of the season off to the worst possible start with a 1-0 defeat at Levante.

Three days before facing Manchester City in the Champions League, the defeat was compounded as Eden Hazard suffered another ankle problem which looks set to keep him out of Wednesday's European tie and Sunday's Clasico against Barcelona. Real coach Zinedine Zidane will not be able to call on youngster Rodrygo to replace the Belgian against Barca as the forward was sent off in the club's B-team fixture against San Sebastian de Los Reyes.

The Brazilian scored a wonderful solo goal before celebrating in the face of the goalkeeper. The referee brandished a yellow card and, having already been booked, the forward was given his marching orders. ATHLETIC'S WOEFUL LEAGUE FORM

They might have knocked out Barcelona and have one foot in the Copa del Rey final, but Athletic Bilbao's La Liga form remains dismal. Sunday's 2-1 loss at Basque rivals Alaves meant they have now gone 10 league games without a victory -- a run that dates back to a 2-0 victory over Granada in early December.

A healthy start to the season means they are unlikely to be dragged into the relegation battle as they currently sit nine points above third-bottom Mallorca but European football next season now appears a distant dream at San Mames. ATLETICO LOOK TRANSFORMED

Few gave a stuttering Atletico Madrid side any hope against Liverpool last week, but their backs-to-the-wall Champions League victory appears to have galvanised Diego Simeone's side. Earlier in the season after falling behind quickly, Atleti might have sulked their way to defeat. Not on Sunday, though.

They responded in emphatic fashion and appeared a side transformed, overturning the deficit and securing a 3-1 victory that propelled them into third in the La Liga standings. Perhaps being given a nightmare draw with the champions in Europe may prove to have been the best thing that could have happened to Atletico, after all.

