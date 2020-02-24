Bangladesh win toss, invite India to bat

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first against India in a Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Monday. India were forced to make one change in the form of opener Smriti Mandhana, who was ruled out of the game due to viral fever. Richa Ghosh takes her place in the team.

Teams: India women: Harmanpreet Kaur(captain), Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Bangladesh women: Salma Khatun(captain), Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Panna Ghosh, Nahida Akter.

