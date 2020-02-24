The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-2ND LD IND Flushed at 'The Basin': NZ thrash India by 10 wickets

By Kushan Sarkar Wellington, Feb 24 (PTI) Indian batsmen's inadequacies in adverse conditions were laid bare as they crashed to an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat against a ruthless New Zealand side that wrapped up the opening Test in just over three days here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-WOM-LD IND

Shafali, Poonam, shine bright in India's 18-run win against Bangladesh Perth, Feb 24 (PTI) Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav delivered yet again with timely dismissals to lead India to a comfortable 18-run win over Bangladesh in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match, here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD KOHLI

Can't help if people make big deal out of one loss: Kohli By Kushan Sarkar

Wellington, Feb 24 (PTI) Captain Virat Kohli had no qualms in admitting that India were outplayed by New Zealand in the opening Test but said they "can't help it" if a few want to make a "big deal" out of one loss.

SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI-FORM My scores don't reflect the way I am batting, says Kohli

By Kushan Sarkar Wellington, Feb 24 (PTI) Virat Kohli is not unduly perturbed by his relatively low run of scores on the tour of New Zealand as the premier batsman feels analysing too much can unnecessarily clutter his mind.

SPO-CRI-IND-WILLIAMSON

Bouncing back isn't a term we use: Williamson on recovery after Oz debacle By Kushan Sarkar

Wellington, Feb 24 (PTI) The perfect execution of plans against India has pleased New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson but he refused to term his team's 10-wicket win as "bouncing back" from their 0-3 debacle against Australia.

SPO-CWG-IND-LD CGF India to host Commonwealth shooting, archery championships, medals to be counted for Birmingham CWG

London, Feb 24 (PTI) India will host the Commonwealth shooting and archery championships in January 2022 and the medals from the two events will be counted for "ranking of competing nations" at the Birmingham Games, the CGF said on Monday.

SPO-BAD-GOPICHAND Post Olympics, I'll spend more time in mentoring coaches: Gopichand

Hyderabad, Feb 24 (PTI) Chief national coach Pullela Gopichand on Monday said he will spend more time mentoring coaches after the Tokyo Olympics to ensure that Indian badminton delivers its promise of becoming a super power in the sport.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-QF-BENGAL Ranji Trophy: Bengal beat Odisha, storm into semifinals

Tangi (Odisha), Feb 24 (PTI) Bengal stormed into the Ranji Trophy semi-finals by virtue of their first innings lead over Odisha after only one session was possible on the final day which was interrupted by bad light, here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-SAURASHTRA Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra in semifinal after draw vs Andhra

Ongole (AP), Feb 24 (PTI) Saurashtra booked their spot in the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy on the basis of the first innings after their quarterfinal tie against Andhra ended in a draw on the final day here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-KARNATAKA Gowtham's seven-wicket haul helps Karnataka seal semifinal spot

Jammu, Feb 24 (PTI) Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham snapped seven wickets as Karnataka sealed their place in the semifinals after thrashing Jammu and Kashmir by 167 runs on the final day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal, here on Monday.

SPO-CWG-IND-2NDLD CGF India to host Commonwealth shooting, archery events, medals to be counted in Birmingham CWG tally

London, Feb 24 (PTI) India will host the Commonwealth shooting and archery championships in January 2022 and the medals from the two events will be counted in the final tally of the Birmingham Games, an unprecedented move approved by the CGF.

SPO-CWG-IND-REAX Raninder terms CWG shooting, archery c'ships "path breaking", admits proposal "against the grain"

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) NRAI President Raninder Singh on Monday described the Commonwealth Games Federation's decision to add the medals won in the shooting and archery championships in India to the tally of 2022 Birmingham Games as "pathbreaking" but also admitted that the proposal was "against the grain".

SPO-ISL-CHENNAIYIN Chennaiyin look to dislodge Bengaluru FC from third spot

Guwahati, Feb 24 (PTI) Former champions Chennaiyin FC will look to notch up a win and finish third in the Indian Super League standing when they face NorthEast United FC here on Tuesday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-REALKASHMIR Real Kashmir stay in top half with narrow victory over Indian Arrows

Srinagar, Feb 24 (PTI) Real Kashmir bounced back from two consecutive defeats as they beat Indian Arrows by a solitary goal to remain in the top half of the I-League points table here on Monday.

SPO-FOOT-STIMAC Stimac says he's "impressed" by talent on display in I-League

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac is "impressed" by the talent on display in the I-League after he watched two matches earlier this month.

SPO-CRI-ICC-BAN-OMAN ICC bans Oman player from all cricket for 7 years on match-fixing charges

Dubai, Feb 24 (PTI) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Oman player Yousuf Abdulrahim Al Balushi from all forms of cricket for seven years for his involvement in trying to fix matches.

SPO-CHESS-AEROFLOT Aeroflot Open: Mamedov halts young Bharat Subramaniyam's good run

Moscow, Feb 24 (PTI) Young Bharat Subramaniyam's good run came to a halt after Azerbaijan Grandmaster Rauf Mamedov defeated the 13-year-old Indian in the fifth round of the Aeroflot Open chess tournament here.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri finishes 44th at Puerto Rico Open, Hovland takes title

Rio Grander (Puerto Rico), Feb 24 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri could not build on a positive start in the final round of the Puerto Rico Open as the Indian golfer finished Tied 44th, with an eight-under 280, here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.