No official complaint received from Quetta Gladiators over alleged ball-tampering by Peshawar Zalmi: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed that match referee Roshan Mahanama has not received any official complaint from Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi for changing the condition of the ball during their February 22 fixture in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium.

PCB logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed that match referee Roshan Mahanama has not received any official complaint from Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi for changing the condition of the ball during their February 22 fixture in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium. "As per article 3.2, Clause 3.2.2 of the PSL 2020 Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, the official complaint has to be filed by the team manager and submitted to the match referee within 48 hours from the end of the match. However, no complaint has been filed and the 48-hour window is now closed," the PCB said in a statement.

Following the conclusion of the match between Quetta and Peshawar, Quetta captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said that his side believed Peshawar had altered the condition of the ball, and they were taking the matter up with the match referee and the PCB. PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: "We are aware that a statement on changing the condition of the ball has been made without providing any concrete evidence or lodging a formal complaint through the correctly stated procedure."

"We have an excellent panel of umpires who, as per the playing conditions, are carrying out due diligence during matches. If they will spot any artificial or unnatural interference with the ball, they will act as per the Code." "I request all participants to uphold the spirit of the game and to focus solely on cricket. This is the first complete HBL PSL 2020 taking place in Pakistan and like every Pakistan cricket fan, we wish this to be a memorable 32 days for all the right reasons," he added. (ANI)

