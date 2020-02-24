Report: Devils trade F Simmonds to Sabres for 2021 pick

The New Jersey Devils reportedly traded forward Wayne Simmonds to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday for a conditional fifth-round draft pick in 2021. The draft pick can turn into a fourth-round selection if Simmonds plays in at least 10 games and Buffalo reaches the playoffs, according to The Athletic.

The Sabres entered Monday six points out of third place in the Atlantic Division and eight points behind the Carolina Hurricanes for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Simmonds signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Devils during the offseason. New Jersey will retain 50 percent of his prorated salary for the rest of the season as part of the deal, per the report.

Simmonds, 31, has eight goals and 16 assists in 61 games this season. A second-round pick by the Los Angeles Kings in 2007, Simmonds has 498 points (251 goals, 247 assists) in 902 career games with the Kings (2008-11), Philadelphia Flyers (2011-19), Nashville Predators (2019) and Devils.

