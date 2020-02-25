Penguins add Marleau from Sharks, re-acquire Sheary

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Patrick Marleau from the San Jose Sharks in one trade on Monday and added fellow forwards Conor Sheary and Evan Rodrigues in another deal with the Buffalo Sabres. The Penguins sent a conditional third-round draft pick in 2021 to the Sharks in exchange for Marleau.

Pittsburgh sent forward Dominik Kahun to the Sabres for Sheary, who previously played with the Penguins, and Rodrigues. "Patrick is a player who can play anywhere in our lineup," Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said in a statement. "He's a good two-way player, provides leadership and will be a good fit with our team."

Marleau, 40, has 10 goals and 10 assists in 58 games this season. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. The 22-year veteran, drafted second overall by the Sharks in 1997, has 1,186 points (561 goals, 625 assists) in 1,715 games.

Marleau is a three-time NHL All-Star and has spent 20 of his 22 seasons with San Jose (two with Toronto from 2017-19). His 1,715 career games rank fifth in NHL history, and he is just 52 games shy of tying Gordie Howe's record for most games played all-time. "Patrick is one of the most iconic players to ever wear the Sharks uniform," Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said. "Although we have had a disappointing season in San Jose, he deserves every opportunity to have a chance at winning a Stanley Cup, and we're happy to help accommodate that. We wish him the best of luck."

Sheary, who played for the Penguins from 2015-18, collected nine goals and 10 assists in 55 games with the Sabres this season. The two-time Stanley Cup champion opened the season on Oct. 3 with a two-goal performance in a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh. "Conor returns as a known face to our team and a player familiar with winning," Rutherford said of the 27-year-old. "Evan is a skilled winger that can play any forward position and adds to our depth up front."

Rodrigues, 26, has recorded five goals and four assists in 38 games with Buffalo. He has 26 goals and 45 assists in 192 career games, all with the Sabres. Kahun, 24, had 10 goals and 17 assists in 50 games during this season, his first with the Penguins. He had 13 goals and 24 assists while playing in all 82 games last season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.