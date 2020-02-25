Left Menu
Development News Edition

Penguins add Marleau from Sharks, re-acquire Sheary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 03:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 02:38 IST
Penguins add Marleau from Sharks, re-acquire Sheary
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@penguins)

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Patrick Marleau from the San Jose Sharks in one trade on Monday and added fellow forwards Conor Sheary and Evan Rodrigues in another deal with the Buffalo Sabres. The Penguins sent a conditional third-round draft pick in 2021 to the Sharks in exchange for Marleau.

Pittsburgh sent forward Dominik Kahun to the Sabres for Sheary, who previously played with the Penguins, and Rodrigues. "Patrick is a player who can play anywhere in our lineup," Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said in a statement. "He's a good two-way player, provides leadership and will be a good fit with our team."

Marleau, 40, has 10 goals and 10 assists in 58 games this season. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. The 22-year veteran, drafted second overall by the Sharks in 1997, has 1,186 points (561 goals, 625 assists) in 1,715 games.

Marleau is a three-time NHL All-Star and has spent 20 of his 22 seasons with San Jose (two with Toronto from 2017-19). His 1,715 career games rank fifth in NHL history, and he is just 52 games shy of tying Gordie Howe's record for most games played all-time. "Patrick is one of the most iconic players to ever wear the Sharks uniform," Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said. "Although we have had a disappointing season in San Jose, he deserves every opportunity to have a chance at winning a Stanley Cup, and we're happy to help accommodate that. We wish him the best of luck."

Sheary, who played for the Penguins from 2015-18, collected nine goals and 10 assists in 55 games with the Sabres this season. The two-time Stanley Cup champion opened the season on Oct. 3 with a two-goal performance in a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh. "Conor returns as a known face to our team and a player familiar with winning," Rutherford said of the 27-year-old. "Evan is a skilled winger that can play any forward position and adds to our depth up front."

Rodrigues, 26, has recorded five goals and four assists in 38 games with Buffalo. He has 26 goals and 45 assists in 192 career games, all with the Sabres. Kahun, 24, had 10 goals and 17 assists in 50 games during this season, his first with the Penguins. He had 13 goals and 24 assists while playing in all 82 games last season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Serie A matches to be played behind closed doors in coronavirus region

Serie A matches will be allowed to go ahead behind closed doors in the area of Italy affected by the coronavirus outbreak after the government agreed to a request from the countrys football federation FIGC, the ANSA news agency reported on ...

Coronavirus forces fan ban at Italian football games

Rome, Feb 25 AFP Upcoming matches in Italian Serie A and the Europa League will be played behind closed doors to combat the spread of coronavirus, the Italian sports minister announced on Monday evening. Following the demands of the sports ...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. wants Afghan president to postpone planned inauguration

The United States wants Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to defer his second-term inauguration over concerns it could inflame an election feud with his political rival and jeopardize U.S.-led peacemaking efforts, two sources familiar with the ...

Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe as her 'everything'

Kobe Bryant was remembered Monday as a man of passion, as a fierce competitor who turned his fire for basketball into a love for coaching children while putting his wife and their four daughters above all else. The Celebration of Life, held...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020