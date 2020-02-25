Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hurricanes grasping at goalie position ahead of Stars matchup

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 06:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 06:07 IST
Hurricanes grasping at goalie position ahead of Stars matchup
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Canes)

It has been pretty clear who ended the last game in net for the Carolina Hurricanes. But going forward it's much fuzzier as the team looks to restock at the goalie position after two of its goalies when down with injuries in the same game over the weekend.

That led to the historic outing for emergency goalie David Ayres, a Zamboni driver summoned to the ice in Toronto who ended up as the winning goalie in Carolina's unlikely outcome against the Maple Leafs. But there's another game to play, and that means that the Hurricanes will have a fourth different player in the net over a two-game period when Carolina takes on the visiting Dallas Stars Tuesday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Hurricanes have recalled goalies Anton Forsberg and Alex Nedeljkovic from Charlotte of the American Hockey League. But most of the attention and buzz around hockey has been on Ayres and what he did in the 6-3 victory in Toronto.

"It's pretty special," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "That just gave me an incredible memory. ... What a moment for him that he's going to have the rest of his life." Goalies James Reimer (lower-body injury) and Petr Mrazek (upper-body injury) exited during the Toronto game.

Perhaps lost amid the Ayres storyline is how the Hurricanes managed to pull together. "That's what I'm most proud of, how they handled it," Brind'Amour said. "I love the way our guys were accepting him and cheering him on. I don't know if you'll ever see anything like that ever (again)."

Forsberg has 45 games of NHL experience with Chicago and Columbus. Nedeljkovic has been considered a prospect and made his NHL debut for the Hurricanes in January 2019 in a brief call-up. Ayres, 42, will be in attendance for Tuesday night's game as he's receiving a massive amount of recognition. The Hurricanes organization is honoring him for his sudden contribution to the team's quest to make the Eastern Conference playoffs. He had a long list of media appearances Sunday and Monday.

"Recognizing how special it was for him," Brind'Amour said. "And making it special. We've got a great group." Also in the Toronto game, the Hurricanes lost defenseman Brett Pesce to an injury and he won't be back on the ice soon.

"That's devastating for us," Brind'Amour said. "I don't even want to think about that." Carolina made a splash Monday at the trade deadline, trading for forward Vincent Trocheck from Florida for four players: forwards Erik Haula and Lucas Wallmark and prospects Eetu Luostarinen and Chase Priskie. Trocheck, 26, has 36 points (10 goals, 26 assists) in 55 games this season.

The Hurricanes also dealt a first-round pick to the New York Rangers for 25-year-old defenseman Brady Skjei, then sent two players -- forward Janne Kuokkanen and defenseman Fredrik Claesson -- to New Jersey for blue-liner Sami Vatanen. As of early Monday evening, Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell called the Skjei trade unofficial as the teams await a conference call with the NHL to confirm that trade.

The Stars won 2-1 at home against Chicago on Sunday to complete a 2-1-0 homestand. It was the fifth time in the past six outings that a Dallas game was decided by a one-goal margin. "It was much more like the Dallas Stars mentality," Stars coach Rick Bowness said of the victory against the Blackhawks. "That's more like our game, not giving them the odd-man rushes."

Those string of one-goal results have come since the Stars defeated the visiting Hurricanes 4-1 on Feb. 11. Dallas has received clutch performances from goalie Anton Khudobin when called upon.

"You know what you're going to get when he's in the net," Bowness said. "He's going to complete and he's going to battle every shot." This begins a three-game road stretch for the Stars.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

PGF invests $8.3 million on roading package for Mahia

The Provincial Growth Fund is investing 8.3 million on a roading package for Mahia that will lead to greater and wider economic benefits for the region and beyond, Under Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announce...

China reports 71 more virus deaths

China on Tuesday reported another 71 deaths from the novel coronavirus, the lowest daily number of fatalities in over two weeks, which raised the toll to 2,663. The National Health Commission also reported 508 new confirmed cases, with all ...

South Korea reports 60 new coronavirus cases, total 893

South Korea reported 60 more novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the smallest increase for four days in the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Preventions morning updates.The country now has 893 cases, the KCDC said -- the largest nation...

UPDATE 5-Canadian police clear indigenous rail blockade, arrest 10

Police on Monday made 10 arrests and cleared a rail blockade by an indigenous group in eastern Canada that had been stopping freight and passenger traffic for almost three weeks on one of the countrys busiest lines. Police secured the area ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020