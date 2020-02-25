Left Menu
NBA notebook: Mourners pay tribute to Kobe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  Updated: 25-02-2020 09:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 09:00 IST
Late basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Image Credit: ANI

Kobe Bryant was remembered Monday as a man of passion, as a fierce competitor who turned his fire for basketball into a love for coaching children while putting his wife and their four daughters above all else. The "Celebration of Life," held Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, paid tribute to Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others who were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif.

Mourners packed the venue where Bryant played most of his 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and included some of the greatest stars in NBA history -- Michael Jordan, Jerry West, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Russell among them -- as well as his longtime teammates along with players and coaches for rival NBA teams. Commissioner Adam Silver and Lakers managing owner Jeanie Buss sat together. Jordan, tears streaming down his face, described the relationship he shared with Bryant, who entered the NBA in 1996 as an 18-year-old. "As I got to know him, I wanted to be the best big brother I could be," Jordan said.

--Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, filed a wrongful death suit against the company that operated the helicopter that crashed on Jan. 26, killing her husband, 13-year-old daughter and seven others. Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit seeks general damages, economic damages, punitive damages and more, the Los Angeles Times reported. It was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Island Express Holding Corp. and Island Express Helicopters.

Pilot Ara Zobayan also was killed in the crash in Calabasas, Calif. He was shuttling the group from Orange County, where the victims lived, to an airport north of Los Angeles. They were headed to a youth basketball game. --Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb will miss the rest of the season with a torn left ACL.

Lamb, 27, also tore the lateral meniscus and sustained a lateral femoral condylar fracture, the team said. His surgery has not been scheduled. The injury occurred during the second quarter of the Pacers' 127-81 loss in Toronto on Sunday night. Lamb started 42 of his 46 games in his first season with Indiana, averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

--Former Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade will have a street named after him. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced that Northeast Seventh Street, which runs perpendicular to Biscayne Boulevard in front of AmericanAirlines Arena, will be christened Dwyane Wade Boulevard. The mayor said in a video posted to Twitter that the Miami's city commissioners approved the resolution unanimously.

"#Miami has always been #WadeCounty but, today, it's official. After giving @DwyaneWade the Key to the City, we're now designating the street fronting Biscayne Blvd as Dwyane Wade Blvd. This solidifies D Wade not only as a @MiamiHEAT hero, but a @CityofMiami hero," the mayor tweeted.

