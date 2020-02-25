Sports News Roundup: Cowboys set on keeping Prescott; Rybakina wins opener in Doha and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cowboys set on keeping Prescott, but talks waiting on CBA

The Dallas Cowboys are set on retaining pending free agent quarterback Dak Prescott, but the sides haven't negotiated since September and still won't for at least a few more days. Executive vice president Stephen Jones told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Monday that there is "absolutely not" a scenario in which the Cowboys would move on from Prescott in 2020.

WTA roundup: Rybakina wins opener in Doha

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, a finalist in the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships last weekend, kept the momentum rolling at the Qatar Total Open in Doha on Monday by rallying from a set down to defeat Romania's Sorana Cirstea. Rybakina, No. 17 in the world rankings and seeded No. 14 in Doha, dropped the first set 6-3 to Cirstea before roaring back to close out the first-round match 6-3, 6-1 in 1 hour, 41 minutes. It was her 20th WTA singles match win of the season.

QB Burrow waves away concerns over hand size

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner and expected No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow offered a humorous retort for anyone concerned about his hand size following measurements at the NFL Scouting Combine on Monday. After news emerged Monday that Burrow's hands measured 9 inches -- on the low end of the range that personnel evaluators typically prefer in a quarterback -- the former LSU star took to Twitter with a facetious response.

'He was my everything': NBA's Kobe Bryant mourned at emotional Los Angeles tribute

A gallery of basketball legends joined thousands of Kobe Bryant fans in Los Angeles on Monday to pay tribute to the transcendent NBA star, his daughter and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last month that shocked the world of sports and beyond. The "Celebration of Life" memorial at the Staples Center, Bryant's home arena during most of his storied 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers, featured an emotional address by Bryant's widow Vanessa, who started dating Kobe when she was 17.

Japan health minister says too early to talk about canceling Olympics

Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday it was still too early to talk about canceling the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which start on July 24, due to the coronavirus and its spread in Japan. Questions have risen about whether the Olympics should be moved or canceled, with one London mayoral candidate saying London was ready to host the games if needed.

Australia's Hewitt says ATP Cup success put ITF under pressure

Former world number one Lleyton Hewitt says the success of the inaugural ATP Cup in January has put the International Tennis Federation (ITF) under pressure over its revamped Davis Cup. The team-based ATP Cup, organized by the men's tour and Tennis Australia, was staged six weeks after the week-long Davis Cup finals in Madrid in November and earned rave reviews from players and fans alike.

NBA roundup: Bucks overcome Wizards, Beal (55 points) in OT

Khris Middleton scored 40 points as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks overcame Bradley Beal's career-high 55-point performance to earn a 137-134 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday. Middleton shot 15 of 28 from the floor to excel in his second contest this season against the Wizards. He erupted for a career-high 51 points in Milwaukee's 151-131 win over Washington on Jan. 28. Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 22 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out for the NBA-best Bucks, who have won 17 of their past 19 games.

NHL trade notebook: Blackhawks, Knights swap goalies

The Chicago Blackhawks were very busy with last-hour deals before Monday's NHL trade deadline, sending goaltender Robin Lehner to Las Vegas, defenseman Erik Gustafsson to Calgary and prospect Nathan Noel to Philadelphia. In the Lehner deal, the Golden Knights sent goaltender Malcolm Subban (a pending restricted free agent), defenseman prospect Slava Demin and a second-round pick to Chicago and received Lehner and unsigned Toronto forward prospect Martins Dzierkals. The Maple Leafs received a fifth-round pick in 2020 for their part in the deal but will also retain a portion of Lehner's salary.

Spring training roundup: Altuve hit by a pitch in debut

Jose Altuve was hit by a pitch in his spring training debut, but he also hit an RBI double as the Houston Astros routed the Detroit Tigers 11-1 at Lakeland, Fla. Altuve was one of the star players of the Astros' 2017 championship team that was found by Major League Baseball to have illegally obtained signs. Commissioner Rob Manfred has said he will punish teams that throw at Houston players this year in retaliation.

Top 25 roundup: New No. 1 Kansas clobbers Oklahoma State

Udoka Azubuike continued his surging stretch run Monday, recording 19 points and 16 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season as No. 1 Kansas trampled Oklahoma State 83-58 at Lawrence, Kan. The Jayhawks, who won their 13th straight, climbed to the top of the polls on Monday, overtaking Baylor after beating the Bears on Saturday and forging a first-place tie in the Big 12 Conference. Kansas (25-3, 14-1 Big 12) was previously ranked No. 1 for one week in mid-December.

