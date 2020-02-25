Left Menu
Spinners shine as Bangladesh defeat Zimbabwe in one-off Test

Bangladesh spinners took nine wickets in the second innings and made a significant contribution to Zimbabwe's defeat by an innings and 106 runs in the one-off Test on Tuesday here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

  Updated: 25-02-2020 13:49 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 13:49 IST
Bangladesh players celebrate after dismissing Zimbabwe's batsman (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh spinners took nine wickets in the second innings and made a significant contribution to Zimbabwe's defeat by an innings and 106 runs in the one-off Test on Tuesday here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Resuming day four at 9/2 in the second innings, Zimbabwe lost the wickets of Kevin Kasuza (10) and Brendan Taylor (17) pretty early and were reduced to 44/4 in the 17th over.

Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza then retrieved the innings for the visitors and put on 60 runs for the fifth wicket. Their stand was broken by Mominul Haque's run-out of Ervine (43). Immediately after the lunch break, Zimbabwe lost the key wicket of Raza (37) and the visitors were reduced to 121/6, still trailing Bangladesh by 174 runs.

Timycen Maruma and Regis Chakabva then got together. They hit regular boundaries and scored 44 runs. However, Chakabva's (18) vigil came to an end in the 48th over as Taijul Islam sent him back to the pavilion. After this, Bangladesh wrapped up Zimbabwe's innings and bowled out the visitors for 189 to win the match by an innings and 106 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

