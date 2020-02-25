Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Greece, UEFA sign accord to bring about reform

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 14:52 IST
Soccer-Greece, UEFA sign accord to bring about reform

Greece and European soccer's governing body signed an accord on Tuesday offering reform assistance for Greek football, which has been plagued by crowd and funding problems in recent years. The agreement, signed by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, established a roadmap in which the ruling body will come up with specific proposals for improving Greek soccer within three months.

"I hope Greece becomes again one of the top countries, like in 2004 when it won the Euro (European Championship)," Ceferin told Mitsotakis, adding that he was glad Athens had initiated the move. Greek soccer has been in turmoil for decades, beset by financial woes amplified by the country's debt crisis, and frequent crowd trouble.

It is also politically sensitive. Parliament last month rushed through legislation easing the threat of sanctions on soccer clubs whose owners had stakes in more than one team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court grants bail to accused in Pulwama attack conspiracy case

A Delhi court has granted bail to Yusuf Chopan, an accused in Pulwama terror attack conspiracy case, observing that he is entitled to statutory bail as the investigating agency has failed to file charge-sheet within the statutory period. Sp...

All-party delegation from Punjab to meet PM for simplification of process to visit Kartarpur Sahib

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will lead an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a waiver of passport and simplification of the process for visiting Kartarpur Sahib and to urge him to pressurise Pakis...

First batch of Filipinos evacuated from Japan coronavirus-hit cruise ship - report

The first batch of Filipino evacuees from coronavirus-hit Japan cruise shipboard flight is on their way back to the Philippines after testing negative for coronavirus infection. according to media reports.Confirmed cases on the British-regi...

UPDATE 5-S.Korea's Moon says situation "very grave" as mass virus tests get going

South Korean health authorities aim to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the centre of a surge of new coronavirus cases as President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the situation was very grave. South Koreas tally of cases of corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020