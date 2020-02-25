Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kohli, Pant, Shami in Asia XI squad for T20Is in Bangladesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 16:43 IST
Kohli, Pant, Shami in Asia XI squad for T20Is in Bangladesh

India skipper Virat Kohli was on Tuesday named in the Asia XI squad to take on a Faf du Plessis-led World XI in next month's Bangabandhu 100-year celebration three-match T20 International series here. Kohli has been named by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for one match subject to availability, which is yet to be confirmed by the BCCI, 'ESPNCricinfo' reported.

The matches, to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, are scheduled to be held from March 18 to 22. According to the website, BCB president Nazmul Hassan read out the names of the players who are part of the squad, which is dominated by Indians -- Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, pacer Mohammed Shami and spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

BCB wants Kohli to be part of all the T20 Internationals but considering the hectic schedule of the Indian team, it remains to be seen if the maestro makes himself available. The Indian team is currently touring New Zealand and is engaged in a two-match Test series.

A week after the New Zealand tour ends, India will play a three-match ODI series against South Africa beginning March 12 in Dharamsala. The second game will be played in Lucknow on March 15 and third in Kolkata on March 18. The IPL also starts on March 29.

Asked about the Indian players' availability for the matches, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly last Friday said they "can send four to five players". The du Plessis-led World XI includes, among others, veteran big-hitters Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard.

The Asia XI features four Bangladeshi players in Mustafizur Rehman, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das. The squad does not feature any Pakistani player. The squads:

Asia XI squad: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Sandeep Lamichhane. World XI squad: Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis (capt), Nicholas Pooran, Brendan Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Kieron Pollard, Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye, Mitchell McClenaghan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Nokia recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for 4th time

Nokia announced today that the company has been honored as one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.Nokia is one of just three telecommunic...

Champions League absence weighs on Man Utd earnings

English soccer club Manchester United reported lower second-quarter revenue and core profit as the clubs absence from this seasons European Champions League took its toll. Core earnings fell 31 to 72 million pounds 93 million for the three ...

Power Minister announces installation of 10 lakh smart meters across India

Minister of State for Power R K Singh on Tuesday announced the successful installation of 10 lakh smart meters across India under the governments smart meter national programme SMNP. These smart meters operational in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, H...

Iran deputy health minister has coronavirus: adviser

Tehran, Feb 25 AFP Irans deputy health minister has been infected with the new coronavirus, a ministry official said on Tuesday, amid a major outbreak in the Islamic republic. The coronavirus test for Mr Harirchi, the deputy health minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020