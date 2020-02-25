Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kohli, Pant, Shami in Asia XI squad for centenary celebration T20Is in Bangladesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 17:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 17:11 IST
Kohli, Pant, Shami in Asia XI squad for centenary celebration T20Is in Bangladesh

India skipper Virat Kohli was on Tuesday named in the Asia XI squad, also featuring Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami, to take on a World XI side in a two-match T20 International series to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman here. Kohli has been named by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for one match subject to availability, which is yet to be confirmed by the BCCI. The two matches are scheduled to be held on March 21 and 22.

"We have already received four names from India," Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'. "We haven't signed contracts but Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammed Shami are supposed to come. They have said KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will play one game each, but that hasn't been finalised," he added.

BCB wants Kohli to be a part of both the T20 Internationals but considering the hectic schedule of the Indian team, it remains to be seen if the maestro makes himself available. "Kohli's name has been sent but the call on his participation lies with him and he will take it after due consultation with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly," a BCCI source told PTI.

The Indian team is currently touring New Zealand and is engaged in a two-match Test series. A week after the New Zealand tour ends, India will play a three-match ODI series against South Africa beginning March 12 in Dharamsala.

The second game will be played in Lucknow on March 15 and third in Kolkata on March 18. The IPL also starts on March 29. Asked about the Indian players' availability for the matches, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly last Friday said they "can send four to five players".

The World XI includes, among others, former South African captain Faf du Plessis, and veteran big-hitters Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard. The Asia XI features four Bangladeshi players in Mustafizur Rehman, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das.

The squad does not have any Pakistani player. "We are uncertain about Pakistan since the PSL (Pakistan Super League) will be ongoing," Hassan said.

The squads: Asia XI: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mahmudullah.

World XI: Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Nicholas Pooran, Brendan Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Kieron Pollard, Sheldon Cottrell, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye, Mitchell McClenaghan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

upGrad Ties Up With Deakin University to Offer Online MBA (Global) Program

NEW DELHI and MUMBAI, Feb. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- upGrad, Indias largest online higher-education company and Deakin University, Australia have announced an online MBA Global program for working professionals. Senator Simon Birmingham, Aust...

Nokia recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for 4th time

Nokia announced today that the company has been honored as one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.Nokia is one of just three telecommunic...

Allergan, Sightsavers and the IAPB Announce the ‘Keep Sight’ Initiative to Address Glaucoma in Ganjam, Odisha

Ganjam, Odisha, India NewsVoir A unique initiative which joins an innovative eyecare biopharma leader with international charities to train healthcare professionals to diagnose and treat patients with glaucoma Glaucoma is the second mos...

Croatia reports first case of novel coronavirus in Balkans

Zagreb, Feb 25 AFP Croatias Prime Minister on Tuesday announced his countrys first confirmed case of the new coronavirus, the first in the Balkans region. It has been confirmed that the first patient was infected with the COVID-19 virus, Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020