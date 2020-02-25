Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-Coronavirus forces postponement of badminton Olympic qualifier

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 18:42 IST
Sport-Coronavirus forces postponement of badminton Olympic qualifier

Badminton's Vietnam International Challenge has been put back from next month to June on concerns over the coronavirus epidemic and will no longer serve as a qualifying event for the Tokyo Olympics, the Badminton World Federation said on Tuesday. The flu-like disease has infected 80,000 people and killed 2,663 in China, while it has jumped to about 29 countries and territories beyond mainland China.

The tournament was due to take place from March 24 to 29 but has been pushed back to the first week of June. "The decision was made on the advice of the Vietnam Sports Administration linked to strict health protection restrictions in place in Vietnam," the BWF said in a statement.

"Considering the new 2-7 June date, ranking points from this event will now no longer contribute to Olympic qualifying as it will be outside the qualification window." The outbreak also led to the postponement of the Lingshui China Masters badminton tournament earlier this month, with that event also dropped from the Olympics qualifying process.

"The BWF is continuing to monitor all official updates on Covid-19 and is mindful that HSBC BWF World Tour and other BWF-sanctioned tournaments may be affected, but there are no concrete plans or decisions at this point to change the status of any other events," the world governing body added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for molesting 9-year-old girl

A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl at Agripada in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. The Agripada police on Monday nabbed Ejaz Ahmed Ansari for allegedly molesting the minor girl from the locality...

Gauteng to spend R60bn on building and maintaining infrastructure

The Gauteng Provincial Government will in the next five years spend R60 billion on building and maintaining infrastructure, which will contribute to the creation of an additional 100 000 jobs, and facilitate the development of 50 black indu...

Indian-origin minister sworn in as UK’s new Attorney General

Indian-origin Suella Braverman, appointed the UKs new Attorney General in British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons reshuffled Cabinet earlier this month, was on Monday formally sworn in for the post at a ceremony at the Royal Courts of Justice...

''Convene AICC session soon to entrust party leadership to

Some Congress leaders under the Telangana Congress Loyalists Forumon Tuesday wrote toCongress president Sonia Gandhi to convene a session of the AICC at the earliest to entrust the party leadership to RahulGandhi. In the letter, a copy of w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020