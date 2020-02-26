Left Menu
Power play goals lift Predators over Senators

Nashville's Ryan Ellis and Viktor Arvidsson netted second-period goals, both on the power play, in the Predators' 3-2 win over the visiting Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. Colin Blackwell also scored for the Predators, who beat Ottawa for the sixth straight time in Nashville and are 9-1-3 in their last 13 against the Senators. Ellis added an assist on Arvidsson's tally for a two-point night.

Juuse Saros stopped 33 shots to win his 13th game. AHL affiliate netminder Connor Ingram -- and All-Star for the Milwaukee Admirals -- served as Nashville's backup with top goalie Pekka Rinne out due to illness. Thomas Chabot and Filip Chlapik registered goals, and Craig Anderson made 30 saves for Ottawa, which lost its fourth straight (0-3-1) and slipped to 6-18-6 on the road this season.

In Monday night's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets in Columbus, Ottawa played short-handed, icing just 11 forwards and six defensemen. The Senators ended their brief two-game road trip down two more forwards injured in Columbus -- All-Star Anthony Duclair and Colin White. Absent for the last 43 games, winger Bobby Ryan played for Ottawa for the first time since Nov. 16. The New Jersey native entered the joint NHL/NHLPA player assistance program Nov. 20 to battle alcohol addiction.

Chabot, who played almost 33 minutes Monday, collected a rebound and fired home his sixth goal at 4:16 in the first period to open the scoring, but Blackwell tied it 20 seconds later after Ryan Johansen's steal kept the puck in the offensive zone. Ottawa took a 2-1 lead into the dressing room after a shot by Rudolfs Balcers -- who missed the Columbus game because his playing gear didn't arrive with him -- bounced over to Chlapik, who potted his third goal at 18:34. Chlapik was recalled from Belleville of the AHL on Tuesday morning.

Gridding 27th on the power play entering the game, Nashville notched two man-advantage goals in a span of 4:26 to grab its first lead. At 5:17, Ellis netted his first goal since Dec. 21. Since then, an upper-body injury put him on the injured list for a 20-game stint on Jan. 1. Arvidsson's tally in close at 9:43 put Nashville up for the first time. Ottawa pulled Anderson with under three minutes remaining for the extra skater, but Nashville held strong for its second straight victory to start its five-game homestand.

