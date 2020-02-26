Left Menu
Chandigarh's Kashvee Gautam takes all ten wickets in women's U19 trophy match

Chandigarh's 16-year-old pace sensation Kashvee Gautam registered a remarkable feat by taking all ten wickets in a women's U-19 one-day trophy match.

Chandigarh's Kashvee Gautam takes all ten wickets in women's U19 trophy match
Chandigarh and Arunachal Pradesh women's U-19 ODI trophy match (Photo/ BCCI Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh's 16-year-old pace sensation Kashvee Gautam registered a remarkable feat by taking all ten wickets in a women's U-19 one-day trophy match. She achieved the feat against Arunachal Pradesh at Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, helping her side win the game by 161 runs.

Gautam returned with figures of 10-12, helping Chandigarh bowl out their opponents for just 25 runs. She also managed to take a hat-trick apart from her 10-wicket haul.

The official handle of ICC posted a video of the 16-year-old's feat and captioned the post as: "Chandigarh's Kashvee Gautam, 16, bowled some fiery inswingers and returned unbelievable figures of 10/12 to bowl Arunachal Pradesh out for 25 in the Women's U19 One Day Trophy. What talent! How long until we see her in #TeamIndia colours". In the match, Chandigarh made 186/4 in the allotted fifty overs. Kashvee, who is also the skipper of the side, scored 49 runs off just 68 balls.

For India, Anil Kumble had taken a ten-wicket haul in a Test match against Pakistan in 1999. He then became the second bowler after Jim Laker to achieve the feat. (ANI)

