Flames end Bruins' home winning streak

  • Reuters
  • Boston
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 09:58 IST
  • Created: 26-02-2020 09:57 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLFlames)

Sean Monahan scored two goals 1:12 apart during the second period to lead the Calgary Flames past the host Boston Bruins 5-2 Tuesday night. Mikael Backlund (two goals, one assist) and Matthew Tkachuk (one goal, two assists) each had three points as the Flames improved to 2-0-0 to start their pivotal five-game road trip. David Rittich stopped 26 shots for Calgary.

Brad Marchand and Chris Wagner scored for the Bruins, whose seven-game home winning streak came to an end. Tuukka Rask made 26 saves while losing in regulation at Boston for the first time this season (14-1-6). The Bruins and Flames met in Calgary on Friday, when Boston eked out a 4-3 win. In that game, the teams combined for six goals in the first 12:20, with Marchand snapping the 3-3 tie 52 seconds into the second period for the game-winner.

On this occasion, the Flames led 1-0 after one. Marchand knotted the score with a short-handed goal at 10:08 of the second when he capitalized on a turnover for a top-shelf marker, his 25th tally of the season. Marchand extended his points streak to seven games (two goals, eight assists).

The spark didn't last long for the Bruins, who fell behind 2-1 when Monahan scored his first on a one-time snipe at 13:25. The Flames went on the power play 1:07 later, and Monahan struck off assists from Erik Gustafsson and Tkachuk five seconds into the power play for his 21st goal of the season. With 6:51 left in the game, Wagner made it 3-2 when he swept the puck in from his knees during a frenzy in front of the net. However, Backlund restored the Flames' two-goal lead with 1:30 remaining when he converted on a breakaway, and he added an empty-netter 41 seconds later to seal the result.

Calgary got on the board in the first when Backlund ripped a one-timer wide that caromed off the end boards to Tkachuk, who wedged it past Rask's left side at 11:35.

