Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rangers score 28 seconds into OT to topple Islanders

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 11:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 10:26 IST
Rangers score 28 seconds into OT to topple Islanders
Image Credit: pixabay

Mika Zibanejad scored 28 seconds into overtime Tuesday night for the visiting New York Rangers, who remained red hot with a spirited 4-3 win over the New York Islanders in Uniondale, N.Y. Zibanejad intercepted a clearing pass and fired a shot past Semyon Varlamov to give the Rangers their 11th win in 14 games and pull them within five points of the Islanders in the Eastern Conference standings.

Artemi Panarin, Greg McKegg and Brett Howden also scored for the Rangers. Goalie Alexandar Georgiev made 42 saves. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who was acquired from the Ottawa Senators on Monday, Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, who had their two-game winning streak snapped. Varlamov recorded 24 saves.

The Rangers were outshot 15-7 in the first period but scored first when Panarin took a cross-ice pass from Ryan Lindgren and fired the shot past the sprawling Varlamov, who was stuck leaning to his right with 2:58 left. The Rangers doubled their lead 7:48 into the second, when McKegg, battling for position in front of Varlamov with the Islanders' Nelson and Ryan Pulock, got a stick on a shot from just in front of the blue line by Brendan Lemieux.

Pageau began to make his Islanders debut a memorable one by scoring with 2:56 left in the second. Pulock's shot sailed over the net and bounced off the boards, but Georgiev thought the puck was to his left when it bounced to his right and directly to Pageau, who backhanded the rebound into the net with Georgiev still gazing in the other direction. Pageau fought the Rangers' Jacob Trouba early in the third after Trouba leveled Michael Dal Colle in the open ice. Pageau received a game misconduct as well as a pat on the backside from teammate Johnny Boychuk as he headed off the ice.

The Rangers extended their lead to two goals again at the 9:34 mark, when Howden scored in front. The Islanders appeared to get within a goal with 7:44 left, but Lee's tally was waved off because he interfered with Georgiev. Eberle scored on the backhand to officially close the gap to 3-2 with 5:37 left.

With Varlamov pulled for the extra attacker, the Islanders peppered Georgiev before Nelson tied the game with 17.9 seconds remaining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Smith to skipper Welsh Fire in Hundred

London, Feb 26 AFP Steve Smith will skipper Welsh Fire in English crickets new Hundred competition two years after being stripped of the Australia captaincy for his role in a ball-tampering scandal. Smith will lead a side that includes Aust...

LeBron scores 40 as Lakers thwart Pelicans' comeback bid

LeBron James scored a season-high 40 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers dropped the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 118-109 on Tuesday night. Anthony Davis had 21 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks for the Lakers, who won their sixth in a row...

Jawed Ashraf appointed India's next envoy to France

Diplomat Jawed Ashraf has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to France, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Wednesday. Ashraf, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service IFS officer, is currently serving as Indian High Commiss...

SC issues notice to J-K on plea challenging ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti's detention under PSA

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response of the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea challenging former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Muftis detention under the Public Safety Act. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra also asked I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020