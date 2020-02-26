Serge Gnabry becomes fifth visiting player to score a brace in UCL match at Stamford

Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry on Tuesday (local time) became just the fifth player in the history of Champions League to score at least two goals at Stamford Bridge. He achieved the feat against Champions League's round of 16 first leg match against Chelsea, Goal.com reported.

This helped Bayern to win 3-0 over Chelsea. Apart from two goals from Gnabry, the third was registered by Robert Lewandowski. Gnabry registered goals for the side in the 51st and 74th minute and with this, he also became just the second player to register two goals in a knockout match of Champions League.

This feat was only accomplished by Brazil's Ronaldinho in the past. The Brazilian star's double came for Chelsea as the Blues scored four goals in the 4-2 win over Barcelona in 2005 to book a spot in the quarter-finals.

Gnabry's brace saw the German star continue his dominance in London having already scored four goals against Tottenham Hotspur in the group stage. As a result, Gnabry also became the first player in Champions League history to score each of his first six goals in the competition against teams from the same country. (ANI)

