Left Menu
Development News Edition

Knights host Oilers in upper-echelon Pacific battle

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 15:28 IST
Knights host Oilers in upper-echelon Pacific battle

The Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights will put a six-game winning streak on the line Wednesday night when they open a four-game homestand against the Edmonton Oilers in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights, who are 10-3-2 since Peter DeBoer took over for Gerard Gallant as head coach on Jan. 15, hold a two-point lead over both Vancouver and the Oilers, who will be playing the second game of a back-to-back that started with a 4-3 overtime loss at Anaheim on Tuesday night.

Vegas, which owns the longest active winning streak in the NHL, has been off since a 6-5 overtime victory at Anaheim on Sunday. William Karlsson ended a 20-game goalless drought with his third career hat trick in the win, while Mark Stone had four assists and Shea Theodore scored the game-winner with 1:10 remaining in OT. The Golden Knights were busy at the trade deadline on Monday, acquiring 2019 Vezina finalist Robin Lehner from the Chicago Blackhawks and also picking up forward Nick Cousins from the Montreal Canadiens.

"I'm excited about everything we did yesterday," DeBoer said after his team's practice on Tuesday. "I think it's a testament to the work the guys have put in the last three weeks in that there is a belief in management and ownership that this team has a chance (to win a Stanley Cup). They didn't dip their toe in the pool, they jumped in and put some serious assets out there in order to give us some guys to help us win." Lehner, who practiced with the Golden Knights on Tuesday, was 16-10-5 with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage while splitting time with Corey Crawford. His arrival gives Vegas a dynamic 1-2 goaltender combo with three-time Stanley Cup winner Marc-Andre Fleury, who is 25-14-5 with a 2.79 goals-against and .906 save percentage.

"There's no doubt you have two elite goalies," DeBoer said. "We're going to have to use a rotation more than maybe I would have considered using down the stretch, which I think makes both guys better. They'll both be fresh and ready to go come playoff time." "I was definitely (shocked)," Lehner said of the trade. "We were hearing from a few teams, and then Vegas came from nowhere. So yeah, I was shocked, very excited, pleasantly surprised. (Heck) of a hockey team in here. Fun to join a team that has a chance to win the Cup."

The Oilers were also active at the trade deadline, adding forwards Andreas Athanasiou and Ryan Kuffner and defenseman Mike Green from Detroit, forward Tyler Ennis from Ottawa and goalie Angus Redmond from Anaheim. Ennis and Athanasiou both paid immediate dividends in their Edmonton debuts in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Ducks. Each finished with a goal and an assist.

Athanasiou's goal with 4:35 to go in the third period tied the game at 3-3 and notched the Oilers, who trailed 2-0 after the first period, a valuable point in the crowded Pacific Division race. "We didn't play very well," Oilers coach Dave Tippett said. "We got better as the game went on, but the first period was poor for our group. We just got outworked and didn't compete hard enough. ... We came back, got a point, but frustrating. I'd like to see us play 60 minutes tomorrow night."

This is the second of four meetings between the two teams. Edmonton, behind a pair of goals by Connor McDavid and three assists from Leon Draisaitl, won the first one 4-2 on Nov. 23 in Las Vegas. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

12th person dies in northern Italy of coronavirus -official

A 12th person has died in northern Italy of coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to 374, an increase of more than 50 on the day before, the head of the Civil Protection agency said on Wednesday.Angelo Borrelli told rep...

KLM airlines to make budget cuts due to coronavirus - ANP news agency

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, said on Wednesday it will make budget cuts in response to the coronavirus outbreak, news agency ANP reported.The cuts will impact non-critical investments such as new IT and real estate projects and adv...

UPDATE 2-Brazil confirms first coronavirus case in Latin America -source

A Brazilian government test has confirmed the first case of a fast-spreading new coronavirus in Latin America, a source said on Wednesday, after a Sao Paulo hospital flagged the possible infection of a 61-year-old who had visited Italy. The...

Coding Blocks Launches Career Bootcamp - An ISA Course for Aspiring Programmers

Coding Blocks Income Sharing Agreement is a step forward to bridge the gap between the quality skillsets demand supply in the IT Industry New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Coding Blocks announced the Income Sharing model program Career Boo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020