Impossible to beat Bayern Munich in second leg of Championship League: Giroud

After suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in first leg of UEFA Championship League's round of 16-match, Chelsea's Olivier Giroud has said that it will be impossible to beat the German club on their home ground in the second leg of the championship. "It's going to be almost impossible," goal.com quoted Giroud as saying.

Bayern Munich on Wednesday defeated The Blues 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. Serge Gnabry scored a brace while Robert Lewandowski netted once for the visitors. The 33-year-old Giroud said that the team need to score three goals without conceding any goal against Bayern Munich at their home ground.

"We need to go there with belief, to believe that we can score. You never know. They scored three here, so we need to go there and score three and not concede. I'm not joking," he said. Giroud said that Chelsea need to play with fearlessly against Bayern Munich in the second round of the UEFA Championship League match.

"So, we have nothing to lose, we're going to play our game maybe with more freedom. They are a team with a lot of experience. When I was on the pitch I was thinking 'everything is so smooth', " he added. Chelsea and Bayern Munich will lock horns with each other on March 13 at Allianz Arena in the second leg of the UEFA Championship League's round of 16-match. (ANI)

