Tennis star Sharapova announces retirement

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 19:01 IST
Paris, Feb 26 (AFP) Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova, one of the world's most recognisable sportswomen, on Wednesday announced her retirement from tennis. "Tennis - I'm saying goodbye," Sharapova said in an article for Vogue and Vanity Fair magazines.

"After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I'm ready to scale another mountain - to compete on a different type of terrain." (AFP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

