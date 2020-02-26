Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Five-time major winner Sharapova retires aged 32

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 20:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 20:34 IST
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Five-time major winner Sharapova retires aged 32

Maria Sharapova, the Russian five-time Grand Slam champion who became one of the highest paid sportswomen in the world, announced her retirement at the age of 32 on Wednesday.

Siberia-born Sharapova, whose Wimbledon victory over Serena Williams in 2004, aged 17, propelled her to superstardom and riches, broke the news in an article for magazine Vanity Fair. "I'm new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis -- I'm saying goodbye," Sharapova, who gave tennis the ultimate rags to riches story after moving with her father Yuri to train in Florida, aged six, wrote in the article.

Her decision is hardly a major surprise as she has struggled with injuries and poor form since returning from a 15-month drugs ban in 2017, the result of testing positive for heart drug meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open. The former world number has played only two matches this year, losing in the first round of the Australian Open, with her ranking sliding to 373.

"Looking back now, I realise that tennis has been my mountain. My path has been filled with valleys and detours, but the views from its peak were incredible," she said. "After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I'm ready to scale another mountain, to compete on a different type of terrain."

Sharapova, whose trademarks were her ferocious intensity and pounding groundstrokes, completed her career Grand Slam when she won the French Open in 2010. She also won the Roland Garros title again in 2014, her last Grand Slam crown. She became the first Russian woman to reach number one in the rankings in 2005 and claimed the U.S. Open title in 2006. She also won the Australian Open in 2008.

“It’s a shame, of course, because Maria was a role model for everyone," Shamil Tarpishchev, president of Russia’s Tennis Federation, told RIA news agency. "Many girls compared themselves to her. She was number one for the popularisation of Russian tennis. Her image component was huge."

INJURY PROBLEMS Sharapova's career has been blighted by shoulder problems with surgery for a rotator cuff tear in 2008 forcing her off the Tour for six months and dropping her outside the top 100.

Battling back to fitness to claim two French Open titles on a claycourt surface she once loathed earned Sharapova admiration, but her career took a dark turn in 2016. After an 18th consecutive defeat by Serena Williams, in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, Sharapova failed an anti-doping test and was initially banned for two years by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

Sharapova claimed she did not realise that meldonium, which she said she had taken for health issues throughout her career, had been recently added to the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned list. Her ban was eventually reduced to 15 months and she returned to action in April 2017 after being handed wildcards at several events, which drewg criticism from some fellow players.

Later that year she won the Tianjin Open, the 36th and last title of a career that earned her $38.7 million in prize money -- a figure dwarfed by off-court earnings that according to Forbes made her the highest-paid female athlete for 11 years in a row. With the all-too-frequent career breaks, Sharapova has established a confectionary company called Sugapova, from which some of the proceeds go the Maria Sharapova Foundation -- a charity she set up to help victims of the Chernobyl nuclear accident in her native Russia.

While that will keep her busy, Sharapova said the thrill of competition will be missed. "In giving my life to tennis, tennis gave me a life," she said. "I'll miss it every day, I'll miss the training and my daily routine." (Writing by Martyn Herman; additional reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber in Moscow; Editing by Jon Boyle and Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Fissures in SCBA over resolution against statements made by Justice Arun Mishra praising Modi

Differences seem to have appeared among the top office bearers in the Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA on Wednesday over the stand taken by it on a resolution concerning statements made by Justice Arun Mishra about Prime Minister Narendra...

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, wife, son sent to judicial custody

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his legislator-wife Tazeen Fatma and MLA-son Abdullah Azam surrendered before a Rampur court on Wednesday and were sent to judicial custody over Abdullahs allegedly fake birth certificate. Rampur Superintendent...

EXPLAINER-Why EU doesn't want to give Brexit Britain plain trade deal

Britain and the European Union will launch talks next Monday on a new post-Brexit partnership due to start in 2021, but the two sides are already trading barbs on the scale and scope of their trade cooperation.Britain says it wants a simple...

FACTBOX-Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of the new coronavirus.ATHLETICS The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15, were postponed until next year. World Athletics i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020