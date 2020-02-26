Rohit Sharma hopes for end of violence in Delhi
Indian opener Rohit Sharma hoped for the end of violence in Delhi.
Indian opener Rohit Sharma hoped for the end of violence in Delhi. The right-hand batsman Rohit on Wednesday took to Twitter and wrote: "Not such a great sight in Delhi. Hope everything neutralises soon."
Earlier in the day, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, visited the violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi and assured that the situation is completely under control. 25 people lost their lives and over 190 injured have been so far in the violence. Violent clashes erupted between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups in parts of northeast Delhi on Sunday, leading to widespread vandalism and arson for over two days. (ANI)
