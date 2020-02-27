Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakers roll into Bay Area to face Warriors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 08:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 08:23 IST
Lakers roll into Bay Area to face Warriors
Image Credit: Twitter (@Lakers )

Two teams moving at full speed, but in different directions, cross paths Thursday night when the surging Los Angeles Lakers visit the plodding Golden State Warriors. In a matchup of the Western Conference's best and worst teams, the Lakers will take the court riding the momentum of a six-game winning streak, while the Warriors will be attempting to end a seven-game losing skid.

The Lakers haven't won a season series from their Northern California rivals since 2012-13 but have a chance to clinch this year's four-game set after having won 120-94 at home in November and 125-120 in San Francisco earlier this month. Anthony Davis, who sat out the first head-to-head, contributed 27 points and 10 rebounds to Los Angeles' road win 19 days ago in his first San Francisco Bay Area regular-season game as a member of the Lakers.

LeBron James also recorded a double-double (22 points, 11 assists) in the win, giving him two in as many games against the Warriors this season. James enters Thursday's game on a nice roll, including a 40-point explosion in Zion Williamson's first-ever NBA game in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The Lakers won the game 118-109.

"We love when he's aggressive," Davis assured reporters after the game, referring to his fired-up superstar teammate. "One, he's able to score at will. Two, he's a willing passer and it's our job to make shots for him. We feel good when he kicks it to us, and we're able to make shots. Because we know it's just going to open it up for him." The game opens a three-game trip for the Lakers, all against teams they beat during their current winning streak. After San Francisco, they will move on to Memphis on Saturday to face the Grizzlies, whom they beat 117-105 last week, and then to New Orleans on Sunday for a rematch with Williamson and the Pelicans.

The Warriors, meanwhile, will be seeking to prevent their current losing streak from becoming their second-longest of the season. They had a 10-gamer earlier. Another potential issue for Golden State is a possible look-ahead to the weekend when Stephen Curry is expected to return from a hand injury suffered in the fourth game of the season.

Curry has not played a game with newcomer Andrew Wiggins, who began his Warriors career strong, but has since received the bulk of the defensive attention on his offensively challenged team. Wiggins has been harassed into 9-for-30 shooting in Golden State's last two games, totaling just 24 points.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr left the arena after Tuesday's 112-94 loss to Sacramento looking forward to the day when he can surround his new small forward with better players. "He knows our plays, so that's not an issue," Kerr responded to the media when asked to explain Wiggins' issues the past two games. "I think it will be a big deal when Steph comes back just so he can feel what it's like to play next to Steph and Draymond (Green) together.

"I think that's the bigger thing, playing next to the guys that will be in the lineup with him next year. I think he will fit in nicely with those guys. He's doing a good job of executing the offense, and he knows what he is doing out there. We are short-handed right now. As we get healthier, I think we will see him fit better because he'll be able to fit into his role."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl against India

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and elected to bowl against India in a crucial Group A match of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup here on Thursday. India made two changes, bringing in Smriti Mandhana and Radha Yadav in place of Ar...

Judge throws out bribery charges in U.S. trial of former Alstom executive

A federal judge on Wednesday tossed all bribery charges on which a former executive at French industrial company Alstom SA had been found guilty at trial, a setback for U.S. prosecutors in a case that has tested the scope of an anti-bribery...

NZ Symphony Orchestra to perform Goldberg Variations in Lower Hutt

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will perform JS Bachs baroque masterpiece Goldberg Variations in Lower Hutt next week on 5 March.Directed by NZSO Concertmaster Vesa-Matti Leppnen, Goldberg Variations sees the Orchestra perform the variat...

Wagner's accuracy is second to none: Tom Latham

Ahead of the second Test against India, New Zealand batsman Tom Latham on Thursday praised Neil Wagner and said that the pacers accuracy is second to none. Wagner had missed the first Test against India due to the birth of his child. New Ze...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020