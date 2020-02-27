Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warner, Finch help Australia thrash South Africa in series decider

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 09:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 09:25 IST
Warner, Finch help Australia thrash South Africa in series decider
Australian skipper Aaron Finch (Photo/ ICC Twitter)

David Warner and Aaron Finch launched a brutal assault on the South African bowlers to set up a comprehensive 97-run Australian victory in the series-deciding third Twenty20 international at Newlands. In a near-repeat of Australia's record 107-run win in the first match of the series in Johannesburg, South Africa captain Quinton de Kock's decision to bowl first backfired spectacularly.

Led by opening batsmen Warner (57) and captain Finch (55), Australia piled up 193 for five -- three fewer than they made in Johannesburg. They then bowled out South Africa for 96, just seven more than the host country's record low in Johannesburg.

As in Johannesburg, left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc bowled De Kock, South Africa's star batsman, in the first over of the home team's reply. He followed up by dismissing former captain Faf du Plessis in the third over and was named man-of-the-match after taking three for 23.

Finch was named man of the series for his aggressive batting and astute captaincy. "The guys have bought into the roles they have been asked to play," he said.

It was the first time Warner and Steve Smith had played at Newlands since both were banned for a year after a ball-tampering scandal at the same ground two years ago. South Africa were never in the game after Warner and Finch thrashed 120 for the first wicket off 74 balls.

Apart from some powerful hitting by both players, they forced the South Africans into fielding errors with their aggressive running between wickets. "It's something we pride ourselves on," said Finch.

"It's quite disappointing the way we lost," said De Kock. "We have to keep our heads up and keep looking forward." Although Finch said he would have batted if he had won because of the dryness of the pitch, De Kock said he would make the same decision to bowl again.

He said he still thought chasing a target at Newlands was a preferred option, but admitted: "Australia were 20 runs above par." The six-over powerplay showed the gulf between the teams.

Finch and Warner scored 75 without loss in their powerplay while South Africa were already far behind the required rate at 50 for two after six overs. It then got worse for South Africa as spinner Ashton Agar (three for 16) and Adam Zampa (two for 10) worked their way through the middle order with no South African able to score more than opener Rassie van der Dussen's 24.

Earlier, a no-ball which reprieved former captain Steve Smith proved expensive. Smith was bowled by Kagiso Rabada at the start of the 19th over but replays showed Rabada had over-stepped. Smith took advantage by hitting 20 runs off the last over bowled by Anrich Nortje, including two sixes, to finish on 30 not out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Overlooked part of foot key to how humans walk, run: Study

The transverse arch, running from side to side along the mid-foot, may be key to how the human feet evolved, and enable us to walk and run, a new study reveals, which may also lead to novel designs for prosthetic and robotic legs. According...

Coronavirus disrupts sports events, affects stadiums' revenue: Fitch

The novel coronavirus has led to postponements or cancellations of various sports events, primarily in the Asia Pacific which will put pressure on affected stadiums revenues, according to Fitch Ratings. We expect the impact on Fitch-rated p...

Wearing hearing aids can improve brain function, says research

Hearing loss can have adverse effects on older people making the quality of life poor. A new research has identified that wearing hearing aids can help to delay cognitive decline and also improve brain function.Generally, cognitive decline ...

Letitia Wright to play double role in thriller 'The Silent Twins'

Black Panther star Letitia Wright will topline Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynskas upcoming thriller The Silent Twins. The film will feature Wright as the real-life identical twins June and Jennifer Gibbons, who were locked up in a high-s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020