Left Menu
Development News Edition

Celtics pull away from Jazz

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 11:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 11:47 IST
Celtics pull away from Jazz
Image Credit: Twitter (@celtics)

Marcus Smart and Enes Kanter combined for all of Boston's scoring in a 15-5 burst to start the fourth quarter Wednesday night as the Celtics, on the second night of a back-to-back set, had enough depth and energy to out finish the Utah Jazz 114-103 in Salt Lake City. Jayson Tatum had 33 points and a game-high 11 rebounds to pace the Celtics, who won three of four on their Western swing, losing only a two-point decision Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Donovan Mitchell poured in a game-high 37 points for the Jazz, who lost their fourth straight, all at home. In the first meeting of the season between teams solidly entrenched in their respective playoff races, the Celtics and Jazz played on even terms for 35 1/2 minutes before Gordon Hayward buried a 3-pointer to give the visitors an 85-82 lead after three quarters.

Boston never trailed again. Kanter opened the fourth period with two hoops, including the tip-in of a Brad Wanamaker miss, before Smart nailed three consecutive 3-pointers, sandwiching a pair of hoops by Utah's Jordan Clarkson, to help the Celtics take command.

When Kanter turned a Smart assist into a basket with 7:22 remaining in the game, the Celtics suddenly held a 100-87 advantage. Utah got no closer than eight after that.

Tatum was the Celtics' driving force for the better part of three periods. He shot 13-for-20 overall and 3-for-5 on 3-point attempts to cap a remarkable trip on which he scored 28, 41, 36 and 33 points. Jaylen Brown added 20 points, Smart finished with a game-high nine assists to complement 17 points, and Daniel Theis chipped in with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Celtics, who were swept by the Jazz in the season series last year.

In his second return to Utah after playing his first seven seasons for the Jazz, Hayward contributed 12 points and five rebounds to the win. The Celtics, who won 118-106 at Portland on Tuesday, outshot the Jazz 53.6 percent to 44.9 percent.

Mitchell's point total came on 15-of-32 shooting. He made just two of his 10 3-point attempts. Mike Conley went for 15 points and Royce O'Neale 14 for Utah, which is now 1-4 on a six-game homestand that ends Friday against the Washington Wizards.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert grabbed a team-high nine rebounds to go with nine points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Avalanche sneak past Sabres for 4th straight win

J.T. Compher had a goal and an assist, including the go-ahead score midway through the third period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Wednesday night in Denver. Martin Kaut got his first NHL goal, Gabriel Landeskog ...

EXPLAINER-New battle between old Malaysian rivals Mahathir and Anwar

The political chaos Mahathir Mohamad, 94, plunged Malaysia into this week by resigning as prime minister has turned into a new showdown between him and his old rival Anwar Ibrahim, 72.WHATS HAPPENING Mahathir has proposed a unified administ...

'Indiana Jones 5' to go without Steven Spielberg's direction

American filmmaker Steven Spielberg has decided to step down from the directors chair for the upcoming adventure movie Indiana Jones 5, with James Mangold in talks to replace him. The ace filmmaker will be handing over the directing reins o...

PM Modi greets Karnataka CM Yediyurappa on his 77th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on his 77th birthday.He is passionately working for the states progress, especially on farmer welfare and rural development. I pray for his long life ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020