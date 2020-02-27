Knights ride Fleury's 61st shutout to win over Oilers

Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves en route to his fifth shutout of the season in leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. It was the 61st career shutout for Fleury, moving him into a tie for 17th place on the NHL's all-time list with Hall of Famer Walter "Turk" Broda. The five shutouts also moved him into a tie with Elvis Merzlikins of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the league lead.

Nick Cousins, making his Golden Knights debut after being acquired in a Monday trade with the Montreal Canadiens, scored a goal, as did Max Pacioretty and Shea Theodore. Vegas extended its season-high winning streak to seven games, tying for the second-longest mark in team history. Alec Martinez added two assists for the Golden Knights, who increased their Pacific Division lead to four points over both the Oilers and Vancouver Canucks.

Mikko Koskinen stopped 30 of 33 shots for Edmonton, which was playing the final game of a three-game West Coast road trip. The Oilers won the first game 4-2 victory in Los Angeles on Sunday before losing 4-3 in overtime at Anaheim on Tuesday. Vegas took a 1-0 lead at the 16:04 mark of the first period on Pacioretty's team-leading 30th goal, the sixth time in his career that he hit the 30-goal mark. Pacioretty gathered the puck along the right boards and then carried it into the right circle, where he snapped a shot that beat Koskinen on the short-side.

Edmonton, which saw Connor McDavid ring a shot off the crossbar midway through the first period, nearly tied it early in the third period when Leon Draisaitl fired a puck off the far post from the right circle. Cousins, who didn't arrive from Montreal until Wednesday morning, then made it 2-0 at the 5:44 mark with a power-play goal, backhanding in a rebound of a Martinez shot from the right side of the crease for his 10th goal of the season.

Theodore made it 3-0 midway through the period when he ripped a slap shot off the left post and into the net for his 10th goal of the season.

