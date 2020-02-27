Left Menu
Development News Edition

Knights ride Fleury's 61st shutout to win over Oilers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Las Vegas
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 12:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 12:33 IST
Knights ride Fleury's 61st shutout to win over Oilers
Image Credit: Twitter (@GoldenKnights)

Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves en route to his fifth shutout of the season in leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. It was the 61st career shutout for Fleury, moving him into a tie for 17th place on the NHL's all-time list with Hall of Famer Walter "Turk" Broda. The five shutouts also moved him into a tie with Elvis Merzlikins of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the league lead.

Nick Cousins, making his Golden Knights debut after being acquired in a Monday trade with the Montreal Canadiens, scored a goal, as did Max Pacioretty and Shea Theodore. Vegas extended its season-high winning streak to seven games, tying for the second-longest mark in team history. Alec Martinez added two assists for the Golden Knights, who increased their Pacific Division lead to four points over both the Oilers and Vancouver Canucks.

Mikko Koskinen stopped 30 of 33 shots for Edmonton, which was playing the final game of a three-game West Coast road trip. The Oilers won the first game 4-2 victory in Los Angeles on Sunday before losing 4-3 in overtime at Anaheim on Tuesday. Vegas took a 1-0 lead at the 16:04 mark of the first period on Pacioretty's team-leading 30th goal, the sixth time in his career that he hit the 30-goal mark. Pacioretty gathered the puck along the right boards and then carried it into the right circle, where he snapped a shot that beat Koskinen on the short-side.

Edmonton, which saw Connor McDavid ring a shot off the crossbar midway through the first period, nearly tied it early in the third period when Leon Draisaitl fired a puck off the far post from the right circle. Cousins, who didn't arrive from Montreal until Wednesday morning, then made it 2-0 at the 5:44 mark with a power-play goal, backhanding in a rebound of a Martinez shot from the right side of the crease for his 10th goal of the season.

Theodore made it 3-0 midway through the period when he ripped a slap shot off the left post and into the net for his 10th goal of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

It's time for a 'Hitch 2': Eva Mendes

Actor Eva Mendes has expressed her desire to star in the sequel of Hitch, which featured her along side Will Smith. Mendes, who starred as the strong and witty Sara Melas opposite Smiths Alex Hitchens, said she is finally ready to say Yeah ...

Glenmark inks licensing pact with Hikma for commercialisation of nasal spray Ryaltris in US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC for commercialising its novel nasal spray Ryaltris in the US. The company, however, did not disclose the amount th...

GRAPHIC-China's top container ports unclog backlog as virus curbs ease

Chinas top container ports are loosening the backlog of cargoes on their docks as workers return to their posts after coronavirus travel curbs that kept them away and jammed up global supply chains have been eased. The flu-like epidemic, wh...

European stocks slide again on pandemic fears

European shares fell again on Thursday, with travel stocks taking the biggest knock, as a jump in new coronavirus cases outside of China deepened fears of a pandemic that could dent global growth.Multiple blue-chip companies issued profit w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020