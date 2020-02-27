Left Menu
Development News Edition

We read and handle situations better now: Bhatia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 17:13 IST
We read and handle situations better now: Bhatia

Wicket-keeper batswoman Taniya Bhatia says the Indian team has got better at reading and handling different situations, which was evident during the recent tri-series in Australia In the T20 tri-series, played just before the World Cup, India had beaten both England and Australia while chasing huge totals before losing the final to the host by 11 runs in Melbourne. Continuing the good run, India on Thursday became the first team to seal a semifinal spot at the T20 World Cup following a narrow four-run win over New Zealand here.

"In the last 12 to 14 months, we have improved a lot as a unit. We're in a really positive position. We've been playing well ever since the tri-series. I think we've got a lot better as a team in working out how to handle and read situations well," Bhatia said at the post-match press conference "The results are in our favour, but we need to keep up the momentum. If we do that, we will do well and hopefully we can win the final," Bhatia added. Invited to bat, India posted a below-par 133 for eight in the group A match with Shafali Verma top-scoring with a 34-ball 46 and Bhatia chipping in with a 25-ball 23.

They, however, produced a disciplined performance with the ball to restrict New Zealand to 129 for six to register their third successive win in the tournament and seal a last-four spot With this win, India topped Group A, having beaten Australia and Bangladesh in their last two outing.

Bhatia is optimistic that their batters will definitely come good in the remaining matches of the tournament. "We're playing well, it's just one or two odd games where our batters failed to perform. Shafali is giving us a good start and the rest of us batters will take up responsibility," she said Bhatia said she is open to bat at any position for the team's cause.

"I can bat well up the order and I know I'm capable of scoring runs there," she said. India will play Sri Lanka in their last Group A game on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

AU chief flags disputes over gay rights, justice in EU talks

Addis Ababa, Feb 27 AFP The African Union chief on Thursday highlighted differences over topics like international justice and gay rights at a meeting with the European Union intended to deepen the partnership between their continents Certa...

Iran bans Chinese citizens from entering the country - IRNA

Iran has banned Chinese citizens from entering the country, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday, amid the spread of the new coronavirus across the Islamic Republic that had killed 26 Iranians.Iran, which has the highest numb...

NGT suspends environment clearance to housing complex near DU in north Delhi

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday suspended the environmental clearance granted to the construction of a housing complex adjacent to the Delhi University campus and constituted a committee to study the viability of the project A benc...

ONGC, HPCL buy out bankers in Petronet MHB for Rs 371 cr

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC and its subsidiary Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL have bought out lenders in Petronet MHB Ltd, the firm that owns a petroleum product pipeline in Mangalore, for about Rs 371 crore A consortium of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020