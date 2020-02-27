We read and handle situations better now: Bhatia

Wicket-keeper batswoman Taniya Bhatia says the Indian team has got better at reading and handling different situations, which was evident during the recent tri-series in Australia In the T20 tri-series, played just before the World Cup, India had beaten both England and Australia while chasing huge totals before losing the final to the host by 11 runs in Melbourne. Continuing the good run, India on Thursday became the first team to seal a semifinal spot at the T20 World Cup following a narrow four-run win over New Zealand here.

"In the last 12 to 14 months, we have improved a lot as a unit. We're in a really positive position. We've been playing well ever since the tri-series. I think we've got a lot better as a team in working out how to handle and read situations well," Bhatia said at the post-match press conference "The results are in our favour, but we need to keep up the momentum. If we do that, we will do well and hopefully we can win the final," Bhatia added. Invited to bat, India posted a below-par 133 for eight in the group A match with Shafali Verma top-scoring with a 34-ball 46 and Bhatia chipping in with a 25-ball 23.

They, however, produced a disciplined performance with the ball to restrict New Zealand to 129 for six to register their third successive win in the tournament and seal a last-four spot With this win, India topped Group A, having beaten Australia and Bangladesh in their last two outing.

Bhatia is optimistic that their batters will definitely come good in the remaining matches of the tournament. "We're playing well, it's just one or two odd games where our batters failed to perform. Shafali is giving us a good start and the rest of us batters will take up responsibility," she said Bhatia said she is open to bat at any position for the team's cause.

"I can bat well up the order and I know I'm capable of scoring runs there," she said. India will play Sri Lanka in their last Group A game on Saturday.

