Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liverpool post healthy profit despite transfer spending

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 17:36 IST
Liverpool post healthy profit despite transfer spending

London, Feb 27 (AFP) Premier League leaders Liverpool made a pre-tax profit of �42 million ($54 million) last year despite a record �223 million investment on players, figures showed on Thursday While that top line is well below the record �125 million profit for the year ending May 2018, the rewards are being felt on the pitch, with the club just four victories away from winning their first league title in 30 years.

Figures released for the financial year to May 31, 2019 incorporate the big-ticket purchases of Alisson Becker, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri They also include the increased costs of new contracts for 11 players, including those for captain Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who have all played a key role in helping Jurgen Klopp's champions-elect establish a 22-point lead at the top of the table.

Some of that cost was offset by sales including Danny Ings, Dominic Solanke and Danny Ward Income was also boosted by the club's success in winning a sixth Champions League title, although as victory in the final in Madrid came in June the prize money will be counted in the current financial year.

"This continued strengthening of the underlying financial sustainability of the club is enabling us to make significant investments both in player recruitment and infrastructure," said chief operating officer Andy Hughes "Being able to reinvest over �220 million on players during this financial period is a result of a successful business strategy, particularly the significant uplift in commercial revenues." Turnover increased during the period by �78 million to �533 million. Media revenues and commercial revenues were significantly higher and match revenue was also up.

The rise is a result of a new Champions League broadcasting deal, finishing a close second to Manchester City in the Premier League and higher partnership and merchandising value, with Liverpool signing their first training kit sponsorship deal with AXA "What we're seeing is sustained growth across all areas of the club which is aligned to the recent performance on the pitch," said Hughes.

"Since this reporting period we have continued to reinvest in the club's infrastructure, and we look forward to the opening of our new (�50 million) training base at Kirkby ahead of the new season, which will provide first-class facilities for our players and staff "We have also just completed a second-phase consultation on a proposed expansion of the Anfield Road stand, which could see an increase in the stadium's capacity." (AFP) APA APA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 27

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu taken into preventive custody at

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu was on Thursday taken into preventive custody at the airport here for his safety as the ruling YSR Congress workers staged a protest opposing his visit, police said Tension prevailed near the...

NGO condemns midnight transfer of Justice S Muralidhar

An NGO on Thursday condemned the midnight transfer of Justice S Muralidhar from the Delhi High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, claiming that the move was to punish an honest and courageous judicial officer Justice Muralidhar was...

Pakistan suspends flights to Iran after two confirmed cases of coronavirus

Pakistan on Thursday announced to suspend all flights to Iran, the new hotbed of coronavirus epidemic, as authorities scrambled to screen hundreds of people who recently arrived from Tehran after two persons returning from the country teste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020