The International Olympic Committee is "fully committed" to holding the Tokyo Olympics on schedule despite the coronavirus outbreak, IOC President Thomas Bach told Japanese media in a conference call on Thursday, Kyodo news agency reported.

Bach told Japanese media the IOC "is fully committed to a successful Olympic Games in Tokyo starting July 24," Kyodo quoted Bach as saying.

